8 steps to design your child’s own study room

These days, finding a suitable spot at home to work, study and be productive is more important than ever. But don’t discount the younger generation who also require a quiet and comfy spot for doing homework. A space where they can develop, explore their creativity, boost their learning potential, and thrive in the new world of online learning.
Let’s see what you can do (with or without the assistance of a professional Interior Designer/Decorator) to craft a comfortable (and practical) little homework zone at home for your kids.
Your child’s study space doesn’t need to be a separate room, as having a designated corner/desk somewhere can be just as effective. Just take care to remove all distractions from your child’s study zone (television, smart phone, etc.) to aid in productivity. And make them understand that it’s meant as a place for working/learning as opposed to playing.
Natural lighting can certainly influence one’s mood and behavior. Did you know, for example, that a study on daylight in schools discovered that students who had more exposure to sunshine in the class raised their reading levels by 26% than those who were exposed to less sunlight?
In addition, also ensure that you have effective artificial lighting fixtures to help illuminate that study space after sunset.
Does your little one have a specific study structure they like to follow? Do they prefer noise to aid in concentration or complete silence? Do they have any special interests that are very motivating? The more you know about your child’s study habits (and likes and dislikes), the easier this whole project will be!
Just like their bedroom, your child’s study space needs to be visually enticing to make them want to spend time in there – and color is one of the best ways to achieve this.
Although personal preference is important, studies tell us that warmer colors like reds and yellows are more prone to enhancing students’ learning skills than cooler tones like blues and greens, which are proven to be have more of a calming effect.
Plopping down on a sofa to do homework can be distracting and uncomfortable. Rather provide them with a comfortable chair that provides ample back support and is high enough in relation to the desk/table.
homify hint: What about alternative seating options for different activities? You could have a chair and desk for writing, a bean bag for reading, a rug for playing games or doing puzzles, etc.
The more clutter, the more distracted your child will become. But having bins, baskets, and other organizational storage options (floating shelves, cabinets, furniture with built-in compartments… ) can ensure their study space remains neat and clean – PLUS, it might just teach them the value of cleaning up after themselves…
Make your child’s study space more personal and private via their own drawings, a cubby with a nametag for their homework supplies, a handful of toys for décor, etc. Just be sure not to overdo it on the clutter element (remember no. 6?).
Advanced technology aside, books still remain one of the best ways to stimulate focus, concentration, and vocabulary. Proof can also be found in studies that tell us kids who own books are six times more likely to read above their expected reading level.
So, don’t think twice about diversifying your little one’s bookshelf with educational material, books on their interests and hobbies, storybooks (appropriate for their age, of course), etc.
