8 steps to design your child’s own study room

These days, finding a suitable spot at home to work, study and be productive is more important than ever. But don’t discount the younger generation who also require a quiet and comfy spot for doing homework. A space where they can develop, explore their creativity, boost their learning potential, and thrive in the new world of online learning.

Let’s see what you can do (with or without the assistance of a professional Interior Designer/Decorator) to craft a comfortable (and practical) little homework zone at home for your kids.