7 bedroom design blunders to avoid

Nobody said that styling a bedroom was easy. Sure it can be fun, like figuring out what color to splash on the walls. But remember that the end result needs to enhance calmness and be a space where you actually want to spend time. That makes things a tad trickier – unless you’re a professionally trained Interior Designer/Decorator, of course. 

But styling a bedroom the easy way requires knowing what design blunders to avoid, and then sidestepping them.

Like this…  

Blunder 1: A corner-cramped bed

We understand that you want (and should) reserve the prominent spot in your bedroom for the bed, but the corner is far from it. It messes with the flow and makes it awkward to furnish the rest of the space.

Instead, relocate your bed to where it can have equal legroom on both sides, with only the headboard against the wall. That helps drive the message home that your bed is the centerpiece. 

Blunder 2: A missing rug

Add a too-small rug under your bed and it messes with the entire room’s proportion. Make the rug too large and you’re looking at a bedroom that feels strangely cramped. Lose the rug and that’s how you amplify noise levels and makes the room look (and feel) cold and bare.  

homify hint: Natural fiber, flatweave, and various indoor/outdoor rugs are perfect for those on a budget.  

Blunder 3: Too much clutter

A bedroom reminiscent of a dumping ground will wreak havoc on your mood, sleep quality, and your ability to comfortably move around. Beat the clutter with under-bed storage boxes, nightstands with drawers, floating shelves, etc.

Of course you should also commit to always returning everything to their proper place.  

Blunder 4: A nightstand with a height problem

When furniture proportions don’t match, like a too-tall / too-short nightstand for your bed, the entire room seems off. Bear this in mind when you take measurements of your bed’s height and take that precious data with you to the furniture store. 

Blunder 5: No seating spots

Yes, we sleep, but we also sit in our bedrooms. And even if you swear that you don’t, at least consider that a seating spot has potential for when putting on shoes, laying out the next day’s outfit, etc.

And best of all is that you don’t really need more than a simple bench (preferably with built-in storage compartments) at the foot of the bed to achieve this.  

Blunder 6: The wrong wall color(s)

A bedroom should be a calming, serene space. And personal color preferences aside, loud colors like ruby red or lemon yellow won’t calm anybody. 

Rather opt for soothing colors like soft blues and greens, pastels, or one of the neutrals (whites, grays, beiges, etc.). And if you favor something more dramatic, try a deep charcoal or navy. 

Blunder 7: No mirror(s)

Mirrors are about so much more than gussying up, regardless of which room of the house we’re talking about. They also help to reflect light and legroom, effectively helping to make a small room look bigger. 

So, do the right and easy thing and get a bedroom mirror. You have many options here: a full-length design hung on the back of the door; an oversized mirror leaning against the wall; duo wall-mounted pieces behind your nightstands; a smaller one over your dresser; a slim design taking up the one corner…  

Speaking of which, let’s do it the proper way with Decorating with mirrors: What to do and not to do

What other bedroom design blunders do you struggle with?

