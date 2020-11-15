What materials can be used for garden fences?

The pros:

• Known as a fast-growing plant, bamboo is also renewable, making it the ideal option for those seeking ‘greener’ alternatives when it comes to architecture and design.

• Since bamboo screens (which are cheap and easy to install) can be rolled up, you’re not forced to live with your bamboo fence any longer than you want to.

• Bamboo only needs to be contained in its location and doesn’t require trimming or maintenance in any other way.

• Bamboo is the perfect option if you want your natural garden fence to blend in with the rest of your yard.





The cons:

• Combining a bamboo fence with certain architectural design styles (like traditional or Victorian) can look mismatched.

• As bamboo grows really fast, the onus is on you to keep its growth in check before it causes trouble with your neighbors.



