What materials can be used for garden fences?

We all know the importance of privacy and security, but those shouldn’t be your only two reasons for erecting a garden fence. Luckily, a fence isn’t your only option in case you feel like sprucing up your outdoor space with an extra structure, as there are various alternatives (crafted from different materials and flaunting different colors and textures) to choose from.
Such as these, designed by some of our most prestigious landscaping professionals on homify…
The pros:
• Known as a fast-growing plant, bamboo is also renewable, making it the ideal option for those seeking ‘greener’ alternatives when it comes to architecture and design.
• Since bamboo screens (which are cheap and easy to install) can be rolled up, you’re not forced to live with your bamboo fence any longer than you want to.
• Bamboo only needs to be contained in its location and doesn’t require trimming or maintenance in any other way.
• Bamboo is the perfect option if you want your natural garden fence to blend in with the rest of your yard.
The cons:
• Combining a bamboo fence with certain architectural design styles (like traditional or Victorian) can look mismatched.
• As bamboo grows really fast, the onus is on you to keep its growth in check before it causes trouble with your neighbors.
The pros:
• They’re great for yards requiring complete privacy, yet less wonderful when it comes to pricing, which includes the costs of professional installation.
• Unlike traditional fence materials, corrugated metal won’t rot or become damaged as easily by the elements.
• Depending on what style you pick, your corrugated metal fence can go from super modern/edgy to charmingly vintage, especially when you opt for additional surface patterns and designs.
The cons:
• Depending on your location, picking up large sheets of corrugated metal isn’t always viable.
• Corrugated metal is great at keeping people and pets inside, yet also doesn’t allow much natural wind and light to get through either.
The pros:
• Brushwood can make for a visually enticing barrier (if installed correctly).
• Brushwood is easily made and/or bought from a lumberyard.
• Made from natural materials, a brushwood fence is great at blending in with natural environments.
The cons:
• Since simple twigs and sticks make up a brushwood fence, it’s susceptible to rot and water damage.
• Brushwood requires sufficient sun and wind to refrain from becoming moldy and unsightly.
• Its lush and natural look can quickly look out of place on certain properties, especially modern/contemporary ones.
The pros:
• As it doesn’t require mortar, your stone wall is quite easy to build and can be altered as and when you see fit.
• Depending on finishes, a stone wall can complement most properties’ design styles.
• If you’re not one for natural moss and plant growth on your stone wall, a pressure wash can easily keep it clean.
The cons:
• Due to their not-so-high height, stone walls are better suited at delineating property lines than keeping people in or out.
• Buying rocks and stones can be quite costly.
The pros:
• An entire fence made from flowering plants can add color and texture to your yard.
• Natural hedges can offer a home to birds and other creatures, resulting in some charming visitors to your garden.
The cons:
• Horrible weather (no rain, strong winds) can wreak havoc on your natural hedge fence.
• Remember to spray for plant-eating insects, which can turn your dream hedge fence into a nightmare.
• These hedges, although beautiful, are not 100% reliable to keep intruders out – or your household in, for that matter.
Looking forward to DIYing your own garden fence? Keep the following in mind:
• Check that the concrete (for corners and ends) is properly set before continuing with the next step
• Mound dirt around your posts ever so slightly to prevent water pooling.
• Add gravel or crushed stone to your postholes’ bottoms for a solid base (not necessary for heavy clay or –rocky areas).
• Plan your gate’s location before starting construction to avoid problems with post- and brace placements.
• Don’t forget to check your property lines before installing your fence.
• Don’t guess the locations of your posts – measure expertly for evenly spaced fence posts and remember to mark all placements in a line before starting on digging.
• Don’t overlook corner bracing. Corner posts need to be strong enough to hold the fence’s weight stretched in two directions.