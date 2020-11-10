Your browser is out-of-date.

How to integrate wood into your bathroom

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
West Village Townhouse, andretchelistcheffarchitects andretchelistcheffarchitects Classic style bathroom
Aesthetically speaking, few materials have the style- and staying power of wood. In addition to being a popular building/design option, wood also ensures prime texture and a splash of color, depending on which type of wood (and accompanying finishes) you choose. 

But what about using wood in bathroom designs? Logical thinking tells us that wet wood can expand and crack, yet numerous Bathroom Designers have gotten around this problem.

And we’re about to show you how…  


1. Wood for your bathroom floor

Plunkett Place andretchelistcheffarchitects Modern Bathroom addition,contemporary,modern,glass wall,natural light,picture window,sunroom,contemporary stairs,glass hallway
andretchelistcheffarchitects

Plunkett Place

andretchelistcheffarchitects
andretchelistcheffarchitects
andretchelistcheffarchitects

Thanks to waterproof wood flooring constructed from PVC and wood grain, you no longer have to stress about your elegant wooden bathroom floors getting wet and damaged. And did we mention that waterproof wood is also available in numerous styles and colors, plus is much more affordable than other alternatives? 


2. Wood for your bathroom walls

Seidenberg House, Metcalfe Architecture & Design Metcalfe Architecture & Design Modern Bathroom wood paneling,bathroom,floating vanity,master bath
Metcalfe Architecture &amp; Design

Seidenberg House

Metcalfe Architecture & Design
Metcalfe Architecture &amp; Design
Metcalfe Architecture & Design

Instead of using bare or lightly varnished wood panels, opt for wood-effect wall cladding panels to gift your bathroom with a luxurious effect. Cladding panels are also available in water-resistant designs, require minimum effort in terms of cleaning, plus have no use for grouting (as there are no crevices for water and black mould to seep into). 


3. Wood for your bathroom countertops

AutoHaus, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Bathroom modern bathroom
KUBE architecture

AutoHaus

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

Can you already see how a richly textured wood countertop offsets with smooth ceramics and shiny metal fixtures in your new bathroom? This is entirely possible as long as you protect your wood from spills and splatters (water, toothpaste, makeup, etc.). 

homify hint: Tung oil, also used to waterproof hulls of ships, can add a non-toxic finish to your dream wooden countertop.  


4. Reclaimed wood vanities

Watersound beach new construction with gulf and lake views, Darci Hether New York Darci Hether New York Modern Bathroom
Darci Hether New York

Watersound beach new construction with gulf and lake views

Darci Hether New York
Darci Hether New York
Darci Hether New York

Using recycled and reclaimed pieces for home construction and –décor is becoming trendier. Thus, don’t think twice about crafting a bathroom vanity from old barn wood, pallet timber, and other types of old wood that can be picked up for almost next to nothing. 


5. Wooden sinks and tubs

West Village Townhouse andretchelistcheffarchitects Classic style bathroom art deco,contemporary,manhattan,new york,townhouse,wood,marble,sophisticated
andretchelistcheffarchitects

West Village Townhouse

andretchelistcheffarchitects
andretchelistcheffarchitects
andretchelistcheffarchitects

Did you know that aromatic hardwoods like cedar and hinoki have been used to make Japanese deep-soaking tubs for centuries? But if you want your own luxurious wooden tub, you’re going to have to splurge on a professional and maintain it with a rubdown of linseed oil every few months. 


6. Using wood for: Ultra-modern bathrooms

Old Montauk Highway House, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Bathroom
SA-DA Architecture

Old Montauk Highway House

SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture

Light-toned woods are fantastic for modern spaces flaunting smooth, minimalist lines. But for a super trendy bathroom design, we recommend using grey wood as well to help highlight certain pieces and finishes while ensuring a sophisticated touch. 


7. Using wood for: Traditional bathrooms

Master Bath Clean Design Classic style bathroom
Clean Design

Master Bath

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

You can rely on the darker woods, like chestnut and mahogany, for a traditional bathroom makeover. And remember that paneling the bottom half of a wall is a trend that’s been popular for quite some time, as it ensures a soft country feel that’s both charming and inviting. 


8. Using wood for: Rustic bathrooms

Rustic Bathroom Alison Ross Photography Country style bathroom
Alison Ross Photography

Rustic Bathroom

Alison Ross Photography
Alison Ross Photography
Alison Ross Photography

For a bathroom with a rustic edge, you can’t do better than recycled timber. This can be used to clad the walls, decorate the floor, or even craft upcycled furnishings and pieces, including open shelving. 

For a real wow effect, consider ornamental ceiling beams with a distressed look to really drive that rustic style home!

How do you feel about bringing wood into a bathroom design?

