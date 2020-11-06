How to make a single-wall kitchen work for you

Nobody wants to be told that their dream kitchen might not happen due to a space shortage. But just because your legroom is a little less than you’d like doesn’t mean you have to go without a delectably designed cooking zone. What about just opting for a layout that requires less space, like the well-respected single-wall kitchen?
Here’s how to make a single-wall kitchen design work for you!
With its small footprint, a single-wall kitchen intrudes less on that adjoining area, whether it’s for living/seating or dining. Bear in mind that a single-wall kitchen is generally meant for one cook at a time, yet should leave adequate legroom to allow others to access the kitchen without difficulty.
Careful planning is crucial when space is limited. Try including your main appliances (like fridges and ovens/cook tops) on the far sides of your single-wall kitchen for a visually balanced look. And as long as they don’t block the light source, tall cabinets can certainly bookend your new cooking zone.
Since your single-wall kitchen presents fewer cabinets, you really need to double down on sufficient storage opportunities. Some tried-and-tested options include adding wall shelving, opting for furnishings with built-in storage compartments (like benches), asking a professional Carpenter to alter your kitchen cabinets to present more storage space, etc.
Fortunately, there exists a world of modern kitchen appliances perfect for small spaces. These can include integrated compact dishwashers, compact ovens, microwave ovens, etc.
homify hint: In an open layout, opt for quieter models that won’t be guilty of adding constant humming or buzzing to the space and irritating whoever’s trying to watch TV, enjoy a meal, etc.
Adding an island parallel to your single-wall kitchen turns it into a galley layout. And although the extra countertop surfaces (and hopefully extra storage options) can be extremely beneficial, you need to be certain that your island’s presence (and its style and size) doesn’t add to a cluttered look.
No room for a gorgeous kitchen island? Consider adding a regular table instead to ensure extra surfaces for dining, working, etc. In addition to the obvious benefits, adding a table to your one-wall kitchen instantly separates your cooking space from the adjoining area, creating the impression that your kitchen and living room (or whatever) are two separate spaces.
homify hint: To craft diverse looks for your kitchen and the adjoining area, look to altering colors, textures, and patterns from the one zone to the next (but keep the design style the same to avoid a visually cluttered look).
No need for your small kitchen to fade into the background. Consider adding one piece (appliance, lighting fixture, or that island we briefly mentioned earlier) to grab attention and introduce more style.
If you don’t have much legroom left for a new piece, try making a style statement via vertical surfaces like your backsplash, cabinet finishing, etc.
