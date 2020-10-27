How to choose the right kitchen island

Ask any professional Kitchen Planner and they’ll agree: the presence of a kitchen island immediately boosts your cooking space’s potential, versatility, and style.
Well that is great and all, but how does one get to that point of enjoying the benefits of a kitchen island that seems to be tailor-made for your space?
We can help with that…
Even the most beautiful kitchen island will be a dud in a too-small space. Aim for at least 47″ between fitted cabinetry and your island, but remember that more legroom is required for high-traffic areas, like your hob.
That depends on how multifunctional you want your kitchen to be. For those requiring furniture to act as a room divider when needed, a moveable island (with wheels) can be the ideal solution. But if you have the extra space, a permanent fixture can be a most practical addition.
As a kitchen island naturally becomes a focal point, it’s up to you (and your Lighting professional of choice) to enhance it practically and aesthetically. If you have the ceiling space, we recommend dangling a few pendants above that island for an elegant vibe. Otherwise, super modern plinth lighting can be relied on to include a touch of drama.
In addition to ‘looking pretty’, a kitchen island also has to be functional and help out with storage, food prepping, seating areas, etc. To boost your island’s functionality even more, consider adding a hob and/or an integrated chopping block.
Although it will depend on your island’s size, quartz and granite remain some of the best options for a seamless finish. As larger designs will need joints, you can get pretty creative with that design and even choose a complementary material or color to make those joints blend in – or stand out.
Unsure about what shape you should pick for your kitchen island? How about you let your kitchen’s size make that decision for you?
Galley remains one of the more popular options for kitchen islands, especially since they take up very little legroom (perfect for smaller spaces) and are great for traffic flow.
Although an L-shape island allows you more cabinet-, counter- and seating space, you will need more legroom in your kitchen for a fully functional design. L-shape islands are also especially useful when it comes to ovens or cook tops.
Ideal for a home with more than once cook, a U-shape island needs much more space than most properties can provide. But if legroom and budget are no issues, may we suggest adding a prep sink and cook top to your U-shape island for even more functionality?
A circle/half-moon island design can certainly grab attention (if it has the correct materials, finishes, etc.). But then you are looking at some serious space requirements. Yet if you have adequate space in your open-plan layout, more than one cook under your roof, plus friends and family who love socializing in the heart of your home, then we say have fun with your circle/half-moon island design!
