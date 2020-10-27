Your browser is out-of-date.

How to choose the right kitchen island

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Kitchens, Clean Design Clean Design Modern Kitchen
Ask any professional Kitchen Planner and they’ll agree: the presence of a kitchen island immediately boosts your cooking space’s potential, versatility, and style. 

Well that is great and all, but how does one get to that point of enjoying the benefits of a kitchen island that seems to be tailor-made for your space?

We can help with that…  

1. Plan the proper space

Round Hill Estate andretchelistcheffarchitects Kitchen eclectic,granite,terracotta,estate,stone wall,pool,veranda,wood,country,marble,wooden stairs
andretchelistcheffarchitects

Round Hill Estate

andretchelistcheffarchitects
andretchelistcheffarchitects
andretchelistcheffarchitects

Even the most beautiful kitchen island will be a dud in a too-small space. Aim for at least 47″ between fitted cabinetry and your island, but remember that more legroom is required for high-traffic areas, like your hob. 


2. Fitted or freestanding?

Renovation at 7 Wooster, KBR Design and Build KBR Design and Build Modern Kitchen
KBR Design and Build

Renovation at 7 Wooster

KBR Design and Build
KBR Design and Build
KBR Design and Build

That depends on how multifunctional you want your kitchen to be. For those requiring furniture to act as a room divider when needed, a moveable island (with wheels) can be the ideal solution. But if you have the extra space, a permanent fixture can be a most practical addition. 


3. What about lighting?

Collins Avenue Project Kitchen and Bathrooms, ALNO North America ALNO North America Modern Kitchen
ALNO North America

Collins Avenue Project Kitchen and Bathrooms

ALNO North America
ALNO North America
ALNO North America

As a kitchen island naturally becomes a focal point, it’s up to you (and your Lighting professional of choice) to enhance it practically and aesthetically. If you have the ceiling space, we recommend dangling a few pendants above that island for an elegant vibe. Otherwise, super modern plinth lighting can be relied on to include a touch of drama.


4. Make it multifunctional

Kitchens, Clean Design Clean Design Modern Kitchen
Clean Design

Kitchens

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

In addition to ‘looking pretty’, a kitchen island also has to be functional and help out with storage, food prepping, seating areas, etc. To boost your island’s functionality even more, consider adding a hob and/or an integrated chopping block. 


5. Which surface is best?

Tribeca Apartment, Sarah Jefferys Design Sarah Jefferys Design Modern Kitchen
Sarah Jefferys Design

Tribeca Apartment

Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design

Although it will depend on your island’s size, quartz and granite remain some of the best options for a seamless finish. As larger designs will need joints, you can get pretty creative with that design and even choose a complementary material or color to make those joints blend in – or stand out. 


6. Your kitchen island’s shape: Galley

Kitchen Joe Ginsberg Design Modern Kitchen White kitchens,kitchen,kitchen design,residential designer,NY designer,Apartment design,loft design,city design
Joe Ginsberg Design

Kitchen

Joe Ginsberg Design
Joe Ginsberg Design
Joe Ginsberg Design

Unsure about what shape you should pick for your kitchen island? How about you let your kitchen’s size make that decision for you?

Galley remains one of the more popular options for kitchen islands, especially since they take up very little legroom (perfect for smaller spaces) and are great for traffic flow. 

7. Your kitchen island’s shape: L-shape

Stunning Cogenhoe Kitchen The White Kitchen Company Kitchen units bespoke kitchens,solid wood kitchens,painted kitchens,grey kitchens,kitchen island,Farrow and ball,Crittal,shaker kitchens
The White Kitchen Company

Stunning Cogenhoe Kitchen

The White Kitchen Company
The White Kitchen Company
The White Kitchen Company

Although an L-shape island allows you more cabinet-, counter- and seating space, you will need more legroom in your kitchen for a fully functional design. L-shape islands are also especially useful when it comes to ovens or cook tops. 


8. Your kitchen island’s shape: U-shape

Viking Appliance Award Winning Kitchen Main Line Kitchen Design Kitchen Quartz White kitchen,kitchen design,kitchen renovation,kitchen remodel
Main Line Kitchen Design

Viking Appliance Award Winning Kitchen

Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design
Main Line Kitchen Design

Ideal for a home with more than once cook, a U-shape island needs much more space than most properties can provide. But if legroom and budget are no issues, may we suggest adding a prep sink and cook top to your U-shape island for even more functionality? 


9. Your kitchen island’s shape: Circle/half-moon

Pentlow Grand - Bespoke kitchen project in Suffok Baker & Baker Kitchen kitchen seating,lighting,bench seating,kitchen table,handmade kitchen
Baker &amp; Baker

Pentlow Grand—Bespoke kitchen project in Suffok

Baker & Baker
Baker &amp; Baker
Baker & Baker

A circle/half-moon island design can certainly grab attention (if it has the correct materials, finishes, etc.). But then you are looking at some serious space requirements. Yet if you have adequate space in your open-plan layout, more than one cook under your roof, plus friends and family who love socializing in the heart of your home, then we say have fun with your circle/half-moon island design! 

Do you currently have an island in your kitchen?

