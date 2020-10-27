The homify guide to staircase designs

It makes sense that a staircase is one of the most vital and practical fixtures in an entire house. But very few realize that staircases also have the power to become standout décor pieces, especially if some proper planning goes into the design (and location, and size… ) of those steps.

Thus, to help you reach new design heights (with some designs courtesy of our best Interior Designers/Decorators and more), let’s take a look at what you should consider when scoping out new staircase options…