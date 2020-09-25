Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 decorating ideas for those on a budget

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Living Spaces, Clean Design Clean Design Modern Living Room
Loading admin actions …

With high-end style comes high-end budgets – at least, that is what most people still believe. Well, today we’re sharing the good news (again) that even budget-friendly decorating ideas can still cause a style stir. It all depends on how you approach your interiors and what you already have.

Let’s see 7 tried-and-tested ways to up your home’s style without blowing your decorating budget. 

1. Stylish home ideas: DIY

Red Hook Townhouse, Sarah Jefferys Design Sarah Jefferys Design Modern Living Room
Sarah Jefferys Design

Red Hook Townhouse

Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design

Although obtaining the services of a professional (such as an Interior Designer/Decorator, Landscape Architect, etc.) can mean first-class results, it also costs more. Thus, be very certain about how far your DIY skills stretch – sometimes one just has to close one’s eyes and fork out some cash to get the best possible results. 

2. Stylish home ideas: Rearrange your furniture

Carroll Gardens Townhouse andretchelistcheffarchitects Modern Living Room balustrade,bay windows,carrara island,curtain wall,indoor-outdoor,rear garden,renovation,townhouse,new york,brooklyn
andretchelistcheffarchitects

Carroll Gardens Townhouse

andretchelistcheffarchitects
andretchelistcheffarchitects
andretchelistcheffarchitects

If a professional’s services are out of the question, start whipping your tired-looking home into shape by rearranging what you already have. It costs absolutely nothing. Maybe your living room just needs another layout to make it more welcoming (i.e. flip some sofas around). Or perhaps you’ve been dying to see what your guest bedroom’s side tables would look like in your main suite? 

3. Stylish home ideas: Shop 2nd hand

Park Slope Townhouse, Sarah Jefferys Design Sarah Jefferys Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Sarah Jefferys Design

Park Slope Townhouse

Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design
Sarah Jefferys Design

Not getting by with your current furnishings and décor? That doesn’t mean you need to spend an arm and a leg. There are numerous options for those seeking second-hand pieces (like thrift stores, reuse centers, garage sales, flea markets… ) that charge a fraction of what you’d pay in a showroom. 

4. Stylish home ideas: Paint

Carroll Street, M Monroe Design M Monroe Design Modern Kid's Room
M Monroe Design

Carroll Street

M Monroe Design
M Monroe Design
M Monroe Design

A simple bucket of paint (plus a brush, plus the right color paint) remains one of the most fun ways to style up a room. And luckily our options are not limited to simply rolling it onto a wall. Consider, for example, how you can combine different colors to add some extra pizzazz to your wall/room. Or via patterns (stripes, polka dots… ), stenciling, sponging…

Don’t forget that paint can also be applied to non-wall surfaces, like old wooden furniture or cabinets requiring a new look. 

5. Stylish home ideas: Wallpaper

Master bathroom Sergio Mannino Studio Modern Bathroom Ceramic White
Sergio Mannino Studio

Master bathroom

Sergio Mannino Studio
Sergio Mannino Studio
Sergio Mannino Studio

The world of wallpaper presents a great variety of patterns, most of them far too tricky to try and recreate with simple paint. But as wallpaper can be on the costlier side of the style spectrum, papering an entire room is out of the question for some. 

So, how about settling for less wallpaper without subtracting from your room’s style by:

• Wallpapering a focal/feature wall,

• Wallpapering inside nooks and cabinets,

• Wallpapering your kitchen/bathroom backsplash (please just ensure your wallpaper can be applied to wet/humid spaces),

• Wallpapering your bed’s headboard, etc. 

6. Stylish home ideas: Fabrics

Old Montauk Highway House, SA-DA Architecture SA-DA Architecture Modern Bedroom
SA-DA Architecture

Old Montauk Highway House

SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture
SA-DA Architecture

Have you ever considered how many different elements in your home are made of or covered in fabric? Now, imagine switching out most of those pieces’ fabrics – the results can definitely make your interiors look updated, especially when it comes to colors and patterns you’re sick of.

See how you can flip your interiors’ style by changing your bedding, pillows, blankets and throws in the living room, slipcovers, window treatment, bathroom textiles, kitchen tea towels…  

7. Stylish home ideas: Smaller details

Living Room Clean Design Modern Living Room
Clean Design

Living Room

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

If taking on a big makeover project seems too daunting, narrow your focus on the smaller details of a room. In a lot of instances, something as simple as replacing accessories and/or hardware has the style power to make a room look completely different – and you don’t need to pay more than a few dollars. 

Where will you be starting? Your cabinet pulls? Your kitchen/bathroom faucets? How about your interior lighting, or that pile of clutter you’ve been meaning to tackle?

However you plan on upping your home’s style, just Don’t start indoor gardening without these 10 tips…  

Our 7-step guide to achieving eclectic design
So? Which budget-friendly decorating ideas will you be trying out?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks