Our 7-step guide to achieving eclectic design

Some love it. Others fear it, yet are strangely drawn to its concept. We are talking about the eclectic design style and how its uniqueness has been styling up interiors for quite a few decades now.

For those not yet in the know, eclecticism derives its style/taste from various sources flaunting different designs. Modern, rustic, Scandinavian, minimalism, etc. Think of it as someone with a wide taste in different music genres – what will that person’s personal playlist look like?

Whether you choose to incorporate a lavish look or a more pared-down version depends on your preference. Just keep balance in mind. And include some contrasting patterns.

You know what, let’s just do this properly with our 7-step guide to achieving an eclectic interior space.