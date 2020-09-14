Your browser is out-of-date.

Sleek and Smart Interior Design Concepts for a Home in Tamilnadu

Justwords Justwords
Smart interiors are marked by simple and clean lines in the furniture and décor. In this house, the interior designers and decorators of Jai Ho Interiors, Tamilnadu have struck the perfect harmony between style and functionality. The home may look small, but it makes up for its limited size with smart designs that give a spacious, airy feel to the interiors. Dark brown wood has been used extensively and looks magical against the soft neutral tones of the walls.

Organised and Beautiful

Odisha Project

This room features a circular dining table that gives it a unique look. The glass surface contributes a light feel to this small room. Fabric-covered chairs complement the simple table, adding elegance to the design, while large rustic lampshades add charm to the dining space. A simple pull-down breakfast counter against the window that opens into the kitchen is a perfect modern feature. 

Rich Colours

Recreation space

The combination of dark and light tones works exceptionally well in this home. The walnut-colour of the wood on the walls and the wall units creates the perfect contrast against the soft creamy colour of the wall paint. A simple white sink sits below a large mirror framed in wood. The fabric-covered chairs in the dining area match the concept and design in this space.

Modern Kitchen

Kitchen

The kitchen is modern and well-designed. The same colour combination used in the other rooms has been implemented in this space too. Contrasting the dark colour with a white laminate is an excellent idea as it tones down the dark colour, giving the kitchen a spacious feel. One of the walls features a cool kitchen-themed patterned wallpaper, which adds a fun element to the design. 

Clever and Smart Organisation

Kitchen

Stacking the refrigerator on one side and adding well-designed cabinets all along gives this kitchen a clean and clutter-free look. The white countertop perfectly balances the pattern on the wall, coloured laminates, and the stainless-steel fixtures. The cream colour of the wall completes the look of the kitchen. 

Classy Design

Odisha Project

The bedroom is classy with gold and cream tones. The patterned wallpaper behind the bed adds a subtle yet impressive touch to the overall design. Hanging lampshades on either side of the bed add a comfortable and cosy look to the space. Luxurious drapes match the colour scheme and add a soft touch to the design. 

Sophisticated Bar Design

Odisha Project

In a unique and different approach, the bar has been incorporated as a part of the bedroom design. A simple counter sits against the wall featuring a space where drinks can be mixed easily. Simple ledges below the counter, act as the perfect place to display liquor bottles. The diamond pattern in the glass façade adds a touch of class to this space. 

Read Another Story – Luxurious bedroom designs from professionals in Bangalore.

Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

