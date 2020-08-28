The welcoming style of Pine Cliffs condominiums

Our freshest piece of design inspiration comes from Portugal-based Propriété Générale International Real Estate. Established back in 1976, this professional real-estate company operates from two offices: with its headquarters in Lisbon and another branch in Vilamoura. This, however, only aids in the company’s commitment to provide consistent quality and style to all its projects, some of which have even been completed outside of Portugal (such as Switzerland, Spain, Luxembourg, Germany, France and England).
In its 40+ years since being founded, Propriété Générale International Real Estate has continued to add first-class results to its ever-growing portfolio. Some services available to Propriété Générale International Real Estate clients include real estate mediation, long-term and vacation rentals, construction and project management, interior design, landscape architecture, and much more.
Let’s enjoy the striking results of one of Propriété Générale International Real Estate’s newest achievements: Pine Cliffs Residence located in Albufeira, Portugal.
Located right next to the Pine Cliffs Resort golf course, Pine Cliffs Residence is a modern luxury condominium development consisting of 2-bedroom apartments. Here, residents are privy to eye-catching forest- and sea views, yet it’s the interior style of said apartments that we’d much rather touch on today.
Living at Pine Cliffs means investing in a The Luxury Collection brand holiday home, which ensures a rental return for the first five years. Residents and owners here also get exclusive discount on a variety of services and amenities including restaurants, bars, golf courses, beauty salons, tennis, etc.
But of course all the discounted service in the world won't make much of a difference if your interiors are not practical and pretty. Fortunately, this is one worry we can cancel with just one look at these interiors' fresh and welcoming style.
A decadent dose of natural lighting and garden views is guaranteed via those generous glass doors and windows. And it would appear this open-plan layout of a living- and dining room has adequate options in terms of seating, watching TV, socialising, working, relaxing…
To really drive home the style potential of these interiors, as well as their versatility, feast your eyes on this alternative design for the living room.
Although not the most spacious kitchen ever designed, these culinary zones are more than sufficient to prepare a five-course dinner party. With an earthy colour scheme, the modern kitchen ensures its look remains clean and subtle. Don't forget that thanks to this neutral scheme, any additional pieces flaunting other, brighter colours (whether they be tea towels, appliances, furniture, or simply decorative items) will stand out much more prominently.
And let's not overlook another very important feature that this kitchen presents perfectly: proper storage spaces.
Remember what we said about garden views streaming indoors? That's also true for the bedrooms, where a world of greens and blues rush inside to spice up the bedrooms' neutral colour palettes.
And just in case you can't get enough of that tranquil ambience and fresh outdoor view, simply hop onto the adjoining balcony to really appreciate all that Pine Cliffs has to offer.
Shall we see what the rest of Pine Cliffs has to offer residents in terms of amenities and style?
