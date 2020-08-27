Don’t start indoor gardening without these 10 tips

While most of us love the idea of indoor plants, not all of us have the resources (or skills, or time) to kick-start our own indoor gardens. Indoor gardens definitely present numerous benefits to homeowners, especially ones not privy to great, big yards where they can relish in their own private gardens.

But don’t think that the simple rules of gardening (i.e. watering) just magically fall away once you move your potted pretties indoors…