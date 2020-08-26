10 small houses – and 10 reasons for loving them

Some people are just naturally attracted to smaller structures and spaces. This can be due to a variety of reasons (like budget and lifestyle choices), but for the most part a lot of these homeowners and renters just happen to know about the many advantages that come with “living small”.

Vice versa, some people purchase bigger properties due to various reasons like:

• Outgrowing their smaller homes

• A financial windfall that allows them to spend more

• They have been convinced by a real estate agent that they can afford it (or worse: that it's a better investment, or that everybody's doing it… )

• They want to impress others

• They believe bigger is better

• Because nobody told them not to.

But is there any value in downsizing a home? It would appear so…