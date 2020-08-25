Decorating with mirrors: What to do and not to do

Nobody needs to be reminded of the visual appeal and functionality of mirrors – hopefully. Perfect for reflecting light and opening up a space, a mirror can certainly make a room. But the opposite is also true – a mirror in the wrong spot (or, heaven forbid, of the wrong style or size) can also break what you’re trying to achieve.

Fortunately, we have sampled some practical do’s and don’ts of decorating with mirrors to ensure your interiors end up looking better (and bigger, and brighter) than before!