Decorating with mirrors: What to do and not to do

Nobody needs to be reminded of the visual appeal and functionality of mirrors – hopefully. Perfect for reflecting light and opening up a space, a mirror can certainly make a room. But the opposite is also true – a mirror in the wrong spot (or, heaven forbid, of the wrong style or size) can also break what you’re trying to achieve.
Fortunately, we have sampled some practical do’s and don’ts of decorating with mirrors to ensure your interiors end up looking better (and bigger, and brighter) than before!
A mirror is one of the must-have elements in a small room – yes, even if you’re not sure where to place or hang it because of the limited legroom. Don’t be scared to go for some oversized designs to really create the illusion of depth.
And when it comes to small spaces, most (including us) immediately imagine tiny, cramped hallways. For these spaces, it comes as no surprise that seasoned interior designers and decorators are telling us to op for smaller, horizontal mirrors to help widen the space.
Just because there’s a blank wall in your office / hallway / dining room doesn’t mean it needs a mirror. Always consider what that mirror will be reflecting.
For instance, randomly placing and hanging mirrors in a home will definitely result in one or two (at least) unwanted reflections, such as clutter or an unappealing piece of furniture / decoration. Rather see where natural light and beautiful views can be better appreciated via a correctly placed mirror.
If you get your mirror right, there’s no need to stress any further about color schemes or architectural features – you have your focal point!
One of the best and easiest ways to turn a simple, oversized mirror into a focal point is by having it lean against a wall (which is obviously the preferred manner if you regularly switch up your styles / furniture placements). Other clever ways is by changing a mirror’s frame to something more eye-catching; painting its wall in a prominent color; and placing a spotlight behind a leaning mirror to create a dazzling corner.
There isn’t really a reason why you should be adding a mirror to your kitchen. Sure, a mirrored backsplash can do wonders for a kitchen’s look, but so can tiled surfaces or some unique painting / wallpapering.
As for the bedroom, don’t go overboard. Never let it reflect the bed as it can make the room seem and feel cluttered. If you absolutely need to have a mirror in your room (say, for dressing up or down), place it where you won’t see your reflection first thing in the morning – even if it’s behind one of your bedside tables or on the inside of your closet doors.
Last but certainly not least, mirrored ceilings belong in the 1970s and -80s. Yes, there might even be some highly rated hotels or lodges that still do the mirrored ceiling thing, but it has become quite tacky over the last decade or so.
homify hint: A mirrored ceiling can be useful in the sense that it can add light, height and drama to a room. But then be clever in your choice of room, such as the living room or dining room—NOT your bedroom or bathroom.
Let’s see what our sources can come up with when it comes to The homify guide to kitchen windows.