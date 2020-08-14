The homify guide to kitchen windows

You may have asked yourself, at one point or another, whether it’s truly necessary to include a window in a kitchen. After all, numerous apartments and houses, especially those on the smaller end of the scale, often feature windowless rooms.
Take it from us and our various sources in the architectural / interior design industries: a well-lit kitchen is crucial, and what’s better lighting than sunshine itself? With adequate windows, your kitchen is privy to natural light and healthy airflow. Let’s not forget better visibility, fresh air, and temperature control. And depending on the design and placement of said windows, it could even make your kitchen look bigger and better.
Ready for some amazing kitchen-window ideas?
Imagine standing in front of your sink doing some dishes (and before you go there, not everything is dishwasher friendly!). What could make that task a tad more enjoyable? Some good music? How about a good view?
We love the idea of adding large casement windows to a kitchen, as they have hinges on either the left or right side and open outward. That way, it’s much easier welcoming in a fresh garden breeze.
On the other hand (and if you have the budget/space), a bay- or bow window can ensure a most picturesque view of the exteriors while also making your kitchen seem that much more spacious.
Make no mistake: the type of window you pick for your kitchen WILL greatly influence the entire space (including your choice of lighting, kitchen island, etc.). But you should also take into account how you want your kitchen windows to function. For example, picture windows are non-operable, yet they ensure the greatest amount of light/views. And casement windows are the best choice for maximum ventilation.
While doing your research you’ll discover that each type of window has its own benefits and disadvantages. Also, each one is definitely more suitable to a certain type of design style, whether it be modern, rustic, Scandinavian, eclectic…
homify hint: Choose no fewer than one operable kitchen window, as a regular airflow into a cooking space greatly helps to control mold and mildew.
Then we look up! That’s where most of our lighting comes from anyway, right? Just imagine what a skylight could do for your kitchen’s aesthetic. Not to mention its quality and quantity of natural lighting and exquisite sky views.
Or have you ever thought of a roof window? That’s pretty much a skylight that opens, allowing you to also usher in extra amounts of fresh air.
Another creative way to deal with a murky kitchen is to tear down a wall (or two) and turn the adjacent room into a more practical space, like a dining- or living room. Or how about just asking a builder to punch a pass-through into that wall, which can also make a difference to your windowless kitchen’s lighting level.
Of course not all of us have budgets, or the authority, to punch holes into our roofs and walls. So, what other ways are there to lighten up a kitchen with no window?
• Opt for white/light colors and finishes for cupboards, countertops and backsplashes.
• Get creative with reflective surfaces like glass, stainless steel, high-gloss laminate, etc.
• Use a low-contrast color palette and keep those tones consistent.
• Streamline your kitchen design with handle-less doors and cupboards, strong horizontal lines, and a less-is-more approach to décor.
• Focus on lots of overhead lighting to help direct illumination toward your countertops, as well as various reflective surfaces.
• LED strip lights installed underneath overhead cupboards immediately ups your kitchen’s lighting factor.
• Commit to keeping your countertops free of clutter.
• Opt for pops of bright colors for accessories and furnishings.
