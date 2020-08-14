The homify guide to kitchen windows

You may have asked yourself, at one point or another, whether it’s truly necessary to include a window in a kitchen. After all, numerous apartments and houses, especially those on the smaller end of the scale, often feature windowless rooms.

Take it from us and our various sources in the architectural / interior design industries: a well-lit kitchen is crucial, and what’s better lighting than sunshine itself? With adequate windows, your kitchen is privy to natural light and healthy airflow. Let’s not forget better visibility, fresh air, and temperature control. And depending on the design and placement of said windows, it could even make your kitchen look bigger and better.

Ready for some amazing kitchen-window ideas?