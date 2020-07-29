Stylish Retro Wallpaper

The retro style definition is used to artifacts and products that consciously recall motifs, materials, attitudes and techniques of the past, in particular of a recent past that is no longer perceived as modern, with a sense of longing that never becomes nostalgia: it's more of a desire for things of a recent past that have a special stylish aura.

The retro wallpaper collection created by Wallpaper from the 70s represents a signature for the brand: designs and materials are inspired by the 1970s imagery: shapes and colours, textures and patterns are influenced by the mood of the decade, a decade of transformation in several aspects of Western culture, from arts to music, from fashion to design.

Wall décor is a distinctive trait of interior design, capable of defining the personality of a home: the choice of a retro wallpaper solution reflects a positive attitude, a willingness to enjoy each space to the fullest, in total comfort and with style.

Let's explore Wallpaper from the 70s' retro collection to better understand why the fascination with vintage designs, colours and patterns never ceases to amaze.



