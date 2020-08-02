Shade yourself this summer the safe and stylish way

Wearing a face mask might be the norm these days, but that still won’t protect you from the summer sun. Instead, why don’t you look to these cool (pun fully intended) designs by ZONZ Sunsails? Located in Apeldoorn, The Netherlands, ZONZ Sunsails is a premium garden- and landscape supply professional dedicated to first-rate style and customer satisfaction. The company entered the scene after its owner got enchanted by the stylish sails produced and designed in Australia.
Today, ZONZ Sunsails produced cloths, sails, and various other designs to keep the sun at bay made from various fabric types (including waterproof), cloth sizes, colors, plus additional features (such as rollable or not).
Although based in The Netherlands, customers from Denmark and Belgium can also purchase sunsails, bespoke or stock!
Let’s get inspired by some of ZONZ Sunsails’ projects while learning how these products can make the scorched summer days a bit more pleasant…
As we’ve come to expect from the neutrals, they are always ready to style up any space – even in the form of a shade-producing cloth. In addition to cooling down your porch or patio (or garden or deck… ), this water-permeable cloth comes available in four colors: black, beige, gray, and ivory.
Those interested in the waterproof options can chose from gray, ivory, and taupe.
No architectural awning or patio/deck overhang to shield you from the sun's rays? This elegant shade sail can be implemented in mere minutes (depending on whether or not you still need to add some poles or could just tie it to some trees or railings).
Keep in mind that with water-permeable fabrics, you can enjoy some extra coolness thanks to a bit of rain being able to penetrate through the cloth. In addition, these are also capable of being spanned out in greater sizes due to it not being 100% resistant to wind.
A perfect square was chosen to style up (and shade down) this rustic-looking patio that was pretty much set with style, layout and furnishings, yet little practicality (hence, the shade sail). And thanks to being able to choose between various fabrics and colors (and sizes and shapes), homeowners will discover that the perfect shade sail does exist, regardless of their house’s design style or the zone in question needing some shade (i.e. a modern patio versus a traditional-style balcony).
You might ask why a triangular-shaped shade sail was used for this rectangular-shaped patio. Our honest answer? We have no idea, yet we’re willing to bet it was a design decision by the professionals in charge to demonstrate:
1. The different shapes available to clients, and
2. How the merging of different shapes can result in an eye-catching result for the finished space (see how those furnishings and accessories also manage to sneak in harsh lines and curvy details?).
And as triangular sails only require three points/poles for tying, this design could also be the ideal option for smaller patios or gardens requiring some shade.
Why not add the cherry on top of your backyard brilliance by opting for a hammock right underneath your shade-sail of choice? Or a comfy outdoor sofa? Or maybe just some oversized pillows, beanbags and poufs? Whatever your choice in furnishings and accessories, just ensure your layout is practical enough to adjust with the moving sun/shade during the day.
Obviously your choice in shade sail needs to reflect your design style and relevant spaces. And that's why the pros at ZONZ Sunsails have ensured their designs are as practical as possible—even for those instances when a client simply must have some shade (in a most stylish manner, of course) for their rooftop terrace.
In these cases, consider tying your stylish sun sail to roof gutters or anything structurally sound atop your open terrace. And if you have the space (and budget) for some extra accessories, like a stunning pergola to go with your new shade sails, then more power to you indeed!
From blocking the light to styling it, let’s get super elegant with Kitchen Creativity: How to light your kitchen island.