Shade yourself this summer the safe and stylish way

Wearing a face mask might be the norm these days, but that still won’t protect you from the summer sun. Instead, why don’t you look to these cool (pun fully intended) designs by ZONZ Sunsails? Located in Apeldoorn, The Netherlands, ZONZ Sunsails is a premium garden- and landscape supply professional dedicated to first-rate style and customer satisfaction. The company entered the scene after its owner got enchanted by the stylish sails produced and designed in Australia.

Today, ZONZ Sunsails produced cloths, sails, and various other designs to keep the sun at bay made from various fabric types (including waterproof), cloth sizes, colors, plus additional features (such as rollable or not).

Although based in The Netherlands, customers from Denmark and Belgium can also purchase sunsails, bespoke or stock!

Let’s get inspired by some of ZONZ Sunsails’ projects while learning how these products can make the scorched summer days a bit more pleasant…