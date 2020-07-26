How to decorate rooms with high ceilings

Vertical space is not the same as horizontal space. Thus, when one is in need of some extra legroom for furnishings or accessories (or even just to help out with some storage), high ceilings is really the last thing one’s looking for, right?
Wrong! Those high ceilings can present just as much potential as extra floor space. Yes, you may not be able to park a sofa or a new bed in that vertical space, but there are definitely some neat tips and tricks you can try out to make the most of your interiors’ high ceilings.
Like these clever ideas that are being used by professional Interior Designers/Decorators on a constant basis…
How about adding some eye-catching artwork to your extra wall space to introduce new character/detail into the room? This could become a gallery-style wall that coats up nearly the entire height of the wall, or even just one single oversized piece.
Just note that whatever you decide to hang up needs to complement the rest of the room’s style.
Some people struggle with the concept of why we sometimes hang draperies/curtains higher than the actual window. Because it helps to fill up that upper wall area! Sure, it might require more fabric than usual, but think of what an impact you can make in terms of your window treatment’s colors – not patterns. A pattern of this size/height can easily overwhelm a space, so rather stick to a solid color for your curtains.
It’s not uncommon to find incredible architectural details, like exposed beams or a skylight, in high-ceiling interiors. And if yours doesn’t have any, maybe you could add some without destroying your design budget? Yes, it can work out very costly, but the end result can be a space so full of depth and character that those high ceilings will be seen as a major plus point!
A much more cost-effective way of adding personality to high ceilings is via a large lighting fixture hanging in a prominent spot. Your light’s position will depend on the room, but usually centering it in the middle of the space or above a coffee table / countertop / kitchen island is a good choice.
Decorating a feature wall can help combine the lower- and upper parts of your high-ceiling room. This can be done by spending the minimum (like buying a can of paint) or going the much more elaborate route (such as adding a fireplace, cladding up the feature wall with brick, wallpapering it… ).
Some shelving is a fantastic way to bring a bland and empty wall to life. Plus, it immediately ups your room’s commitment to clearing the clutter.
A really tall bookcase can also work, but if your room has particularly high ceilings, consider adding a floating shelf (or three) to the wall space above your bookcase.
