How to decorate rooms with high ceilings

Vertical space is not the same as horizontal space. Thus, when one is in need of some extra legroom for furnishings or accessories (or even just to help out with some storage), high ceilings is really the last thing one’s looking for, right?

Wrong! Those high ceilings can present just as much potential as extra floor space. Yes, you may not be able to park a sofa or a new bed in that vertical space, but there are definitely some neat tips and tricks you can try out to make the most of your interiors’ high ceilings.

Like these clever ideas that are being used by professional Interior Designers/Decorators on a constant basis…