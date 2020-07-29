The colors of happiness: Pure & Original

Our main source of design inspiration comes from the family run, paint-producing, Dutch company Pure & Original. Ever since it was founded in 2006, Pure & Original (which is located in Lelystad, The Netherlands) has been kicking up the visual appeal of interior walls’ colours, patterns and textures by quite a few notches.

The firm was founded by Erwin Floor who, along with his wife, built their own house after being inspired by the rural Belgian homes known for their bold and beautiful wall designs. This led to Erwin discovering a small factory in Belgium who could produce the desired type of paint for his home and many others. Today, Pure & Original has evolved into one of the most experienced paint-producing companies – one look at its ever-growing portfolio can confirm a rich blend of projects detailing various colour palettes, styles and spaces.

Exactly like this one…