The colors of happiness: Pure & Original

Our main source of design inspiration comes from the family run, paint-producing, Dutch company Pure & Original. Ever since it was founded in 2006, Pure & Original (which is located in Lelystad, The Netherlands) has been kicking up the visual appeal of interior walls’ colours, patterns and textures by quite a few notches.
The firm was founded by Erwin Floor who, along with his wife, built their own house after being inspired by the rural Belgian homes known for their bold and beautiful wall designs. This led to Erwin discovering a small factory in Belgium who could produce the desired type of paint for his home and many others. Today, Pure & Original has evolved into one of the most experienced paint-producing companies – one look at its ever-growing portfolio can confirm a rich blend of projects detailing various colour palettes, styles and spaces.
Exactly like this one…
For this project, a client required some decent coloring for her interiors. That led her to Pure & Original’s paint colour collection entitled Upside Down. Inspired by this delicious grouping of colors, the client decided to immerse her home in some Upside Down colors this year.
And her modern kitchen was first on the list.
But what did this kitchen look like before the head-turning new color palette? Apparently this cooking space used to flaunt a black-and-white look with very little color showing up in some accessories here and there. What could be a better canvas to try out than Pure & Original’s Upside Down color range?
Fortunately, this cooking space already possessed some positive attributes, not the least of which are those generous windows ushering in a healthy amount of natural light and exterior views. Now it was up to some new painting options to strike the right balance color-wise!
And in the spirit of creative contrast, the client went with two opposite hues: Old Ocre for the golden-yellow ceiling, and Polar Blue for the cooler wall tints. These colors were not only chosen to make the old kitchen ceiling appear lower, but also to visually connect this cooking space with the living area right around the corner.
As we’ve mentioned, this new colorful kitchen is only the first phase of this client’s coloring project, as she plans on introducing more stunning hues into her home during the rest of 2020.
In addition to Old Ocre and Polar Blue, the client also used traditional paint Egg Shell (a matte lacquer that was applied to the door and frame) and Licetto (a washable paint for the walls) from Pure & Original.
A striking color gradient develops once all the various pieces (and tints) are combined. Notice the darker, more serious tint of the blue/grey countertops bleeding into the smaller appliances before going much lighter for the walls. Of course it’s only the brave who’d dare splash something other than white (or off white) onto a ceiling, yet this project decided to be adventurous with some golden Old Ocre – and it certainly paid off.
The adjoining living room conveniently flows out of the newly colored kitchen. See how the browns of the leather sofa perfectly complement the bright yellow and subtle blue subliminally becoming part of the living room’s color palette.
Let’s see how you can Shun the sun: 7 ways to add more shade to your garden.