Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The colors of happiness: Pure & Original

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Kleur maakt gelukkig! Deense Zomer x Pure & Original, Pure & Original Pure & Original KitchenAccessories & textiles Yellow
Loading admin actions …

Our main source of design inspiration comes from the family run, paint-producing, Dutch company Pure & Original. Ever since it was founded in 2006, Pure & Original (which is located in Lelystad, The Netherlands) has been kicking up the visual appeal of interior walls’ colours, patterns and textures by quite a few notches.

The firm was founded by Erwin Floor who, along with his wife, built their own house after being inspired by the rural Belgian homes known for their bold and beautiful wall designs. This led to Erwin discovering a small factory in Belgium who could produce the desired type of paint for his home and many others. Today, Pure & Original has evolved into one of the most experienced paint-producing companies – one look at its ever-growing portfolio can confirm a rich blend of projects detailing various colour palettes, styles and spaces. 

Exactly like this one…  

Upside Down style

Kleur maakt gelukkig! Deense Zomer x Pure & Original, Pure & Original Pure & Original KitchenAccessories & textiles Yellow
Pure &amp; Original

Pure & Original
Pure &amp; Original
Pure & Original

For this project, a client required some decent coloring for her interiors. That led her to Pure & Original’s paint colour collection entitled Upside Down. Inspired by this delicious grouping of colors, the client decided to immerse her home in some Upside Down colors this year.

And her modern kitchen was first on the list. 

From dingy and dull to creative and colorful

Kleur maakt gelukkig! Deense Zomer x Pure & Original, Pure & Original Pure & Original KitchenAccessories & textiles Yellow
Pure &amp; Original

Pure & Original
Pure &amp; Original
Pure & Original

But what did this kitchen look like before the head-turning new color palette? Apparently this cooking space used to flaunt a black-and-white look with very little color showing up in some accessories here and there. What could be a better canvas to try out than Pure & Original’s Upside Down color range?  

Fortunately, this cooking space already possessed some positive attributes, not the least of which are those generous windows ushering in a healthy amount of natural light and exterior views. Now it was up to some new painting options to strike the right balance color-wise!

And in the spirit of creative contrast, the client went with two opposite hues: Old Ocre for the golden-yellow ceiling, and Polar Blue for the cooler wall tints. These colors were not only chosen to make the old kitchen ceiling appear lower, but also to visually connect this cooking space with the living area right around the corner. 


Other types of paint used

Kleur maakt gelukkig! Deense Zomer x Pure & Original, Pure & Original Pure & Original KitchenAccessories & textiles Blue
Pure &amp; Original

Pure & Original
Pure &amp; Original
Pure & Original

As we’ve mentioned, this new colorful kitchen is only the first phase of this client’s coloring project, as she plans on introducing more stunning hues into her home during the rest of 2020. 

In addition to Old Ocre and Polar Blue, the client also used traditional paint Egg Shell (a matte lacquer that was applied to the door and frame) and Licetto (a washable paint for the walls) from Pure & Original

A delicious color dance

Kleur maakt gelukkig! Deense Zomer x Pure & Original, Pure & Original Pure & Original KitchenAccessories & textiles Blue
Pure &amp; Original

Pure & Original
Pure &amp; Original
Pure & Original

A striking color gradient develops once all the various pieces (and tints) are combined. Notice the darker, more serious tint of the blue/grey countertops bleeding into the smaller appliances before going much lighter for the walls. Of course it’s only the brave who’d dare splash something other than white (or off white) onto a ceiling, yet this project decided to be adventurous with some golden Old Ocre – and it certainly paid off.

Into the living area

Kleur maakt gelukkig! Deense Zomer x Pure & Original, Pure & Original Pure & Original KitchenAccessories & textiles Yellow
Pure &amp; Original

Pure & Original
Pure &amp; Original
Pure & Original

The adjoining living room conveniently flows out of the newly colored kitchen. See how the browns of the leather sofa perfectly complement the bright yellow and subtle blue subliminally becoming part of the living room’s color palette. 

Let’s see how you can Shun the sun: 7 ways to add more shade to your garden.   

How to decorate rooms with high ceilings
What are your thoughts on this kitchen’s new color palette (especially that eye-catching ceiling)?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks