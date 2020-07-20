Kitchen Creativity: How to light your kitchen island

It might not be every home that flaunts a welcoming island in its kitchen, but those fortunate enough to enjoy this spectacular creation certainly appreciate its many benefits. In turn, we homeowners do our parts to keep our kitchen islands as happy as possible. This is done by keeping them clean and in proper working order, but also in the way we dress them up.
And we’ve found (as we’ve been told this by numerous professionals in the kitchen-planning industry) that when it comes to dressing a kitchen island’s lighting, striking the right balance is crucial.
But don’t worry. As usual, homify is here to help…
Because it provides crucial task lighting (important to alertness and productivity) above your workspace. Besides, you really should see as clear as possible in a space where boiling surfaces and sharp objects are regular occurrences.
But aside from this, remember that your kitchen’s lighting (as practical as it needs to be) is also a major contributor to the overall style of your home.
Pendant lights are definitely the trendiest choice when it comes to kitchen island lighting. Known as effective task lighters thanks to their downward-oriented bulbs, pendants are also very flexible in bringing the light source closer to the action via their long cables.
And let’s not forget the best fact of all: pendants are available in a rich variety of shapes and styles, meaning you’re bound to find the perfect design for your kitchen’s look.
Linear chandeliers consist of multi-light fixtures (usually rectangular or elongated to match with a countertop or table). These fixtures usually serve as a focal point in a kitchen thanks to their elegant/modern/quirky/charming designs.
Just know that it’s not advisable to pair a linear chandelier with another pendant in your kitchen – a much too busy and cluttered effect.
Got low ceilings? Or maybe you just prefer a clear and straight line of vision through your cooking space? Recessed lights are ideal for adding task lighting without using any headspace.
And remember that you can definitely pair recessed lights and pendants in the same space. In a lot of cases, recessed lights help to add some extra dazzle to the pendants below them, thus letting the pendants (and your island beneath them) become much more striking.
30 inches is regarded as the perfect distance between the bottom of a lighting fixture and the countertop. However, exceptions do appear.
For instance, smaller lights may need to be hung closer to the island / countertop to produce more illumination. And vice versa, larger and more illuminating fixtures can be hung higher.
And what about any tall people in your home? Do they have a clear line of vision across your kitchen or are those pendants just begging for a head bump?
Finally, if your island features a cooktop, you may need to hike up those lights another 3 – 6 inches higher to keep them safe from that heat-radiating surface.
Ever heard of The Rule of Three? It helps to achieve the right visual proportion with interior design, and it basically teaches us that objects arranged in groups of three have more of a visual punch. Actually, all odd numbers are preferred above even numbers (i.e. 5 coffee-table books instead of 4, or 3 wall-art pieces instead of 2).
So, depending on the sizes of your kitchen, your island, and those lighting fixtures, you may be better advised to opt for groups of 5 or 7 instead of 3.
But of course this rule is not written in stone. And there are certainly instances where a small island will be sufficiently lit with only 2 pendants. Your house, your rules!
Speaking of zhushing up cooking spaces, ever wondered Which kitchen layout is best for you (and your home)?