Kitchen Creativity: How to light your kitchen island

It might not be every home that flaunts a welcoming island in its kitchen, but those fortunate enough to enjoy this spectacular creation certainly appreciate its many benefits. In turn, we homeowners do our parts to keep our kitchen islands as happy as possible. This is done by keeping them clean and in proper working order, but also in the way we dress them up.

And we’ve found (as we’ve been told this by numerous professionals in the kitchen-planning industry) that when it comes to dressing a kitchen island’s lighting, striking the right balance is crucial.

But don’t worry. As usual, homify is here to help…