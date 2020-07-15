Interior Design 101: Exposed brick walls

Using brick to build houses, shopping malls, schools and other structures is nothing new. Ah, but using raw, exposed brick surfaces as a design element hasn’t always been classified as trendy or even beautiful. Even professionals like Architects and Interior Designers/Decorators have jumped on the style wagon as they started to realize the visual potential of this rich-and-raw building material.

So, what does that mean for us? Well, for one thing, it means today’s article teaching you all about the wonder of working with exposed brick in your home, plus a glimpse at the pros and cons.