Handmade Italian Quality Lighting

Multiforme creates unique lighting solutions mixing technological innovation with high end selected materials and the artisanal approach typical of the most renowned Italian lighting district, located in the northern region of Veneto, in an area close to Venice.
Tradition and innovation shape the outstanding lighting works created to meet the demands of a vast array of projects all over the world, bringing a distinctive decorative and custom made touch to spaces such as luxury hotels, theatres, restaurants, to private clients and companies internationally.
Quality and care are signature features of Multiforme's production: style and reliability, high end decoration and the highest functional performances are brought together with the aim of creating creative and unique lighting works.
In this Ideabook we will explore some of Multiforme's best projects, traveling all over the world to discover the variety and richness of the custom made lights created by this outstanding Italian company, with its unique finishings, classy materials and overall high quality.
Multiforme created the exceptional lighting project for the renovation of the Galli Theatre in Rimini, producing 330 custom made lamps and the imposing, unique bronze-finished chandelier with 48 lights dominating the main room.
The collaboration between Multiforme and Poliform shaped the lighting works of the worldwide renowned restaurant Ten Room in London, developed by the archistar Sir David Chipperfield. Multiforme curated the creation of the Murano glasses chandeliers, with their unique geometrical shape, obtained through the reiteration of the opalescent silk coloured glasses.
The journey continues with the Raffles Europejski luxury hotel in Warsaw, Poland. Multiforme created two chandeliers in Murano glass implying the so called
rezzonico style. This style entails cornucopias, pinnacles, pyramids, pendants, and such decorations as the cut flowers in paste of white glass and pure gold.
Located in the luxurious Deauville district near Moscow, the Ristorante Centrale hosts in its main hall a tailored version of Multiforme's Edgar Venetian chandelier and some Simplicissimus 360 wall sconces. These 19th–Century France's inspired lighting fixtures match the stylish layout of the restaurant, adding a touch of classic made in Italy elegance to the richly decorated room.
A sophisticated Murano glass chandelier, from the Multiforme
Timeless collection, welcome the guests of the historical Denver Country Club founded in 1887. The chandelier brings about the allure of the Venetian atmospheres with its 35 lights distributed on 3 levels of blown glass.