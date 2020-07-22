Handmade Italian Quality Lighting

Multiforme creates unique lighting solutions mixing technological innovation with high end selected materials and the artisanal approach typical of the most renowned Italian lighting district, located in the northern region of Veneto, in an area close to Venice.

Tradition and innovation shape the outstanding lighting works created to meet the demands of a vast array of projects all over the world, bringing a distinctive decorative and custom made touch to spaces such as luxury hotels, theatres, restaurants, to private clients and companies internationally.

Quality and care are signature features of Multiforme's production: style and reliability, high end decoration and the highest functional performances are brought together with the aim of creating creative and unique lighting works.

In this Ideabook we will explore some of Multiforme's best projects, traveling all over the world to discover the variety and richness of the custom made lights created by this outstanding Italian company, with its unique finishings, classy materials and overall high quality.



