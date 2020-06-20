Shun the sun: 7 ways to add more shade to your garden

Even if you’re on the ‘beginner’ level of DIY tasks, this one shouldn’t wear you out at all. All you’ll need is a giant piece of fabric cut into a triangle (measured beforehand in order to provide proper shade for your relevant space), its corners punched with eyelets. Simply add strong twine or rope and attach your new shade sail to poles, trees, the fence, etc. and enjoy!

And if you have the capacity (and fabric and rope) for two sails, how about doing a double for an even more visually striking look (and extra shade)?