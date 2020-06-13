7 ways to get your garden into summer mode

As the temperature continues to climb, more and more of us are looking to welcome back the warmer weather by sprucing up our living spaces. And that includes our exterior zones as well, especially those prone to festive socializing, like gardens and patios.

But luckily you don’t have to phone up a professional Gardener or Landscape Architect to help you with your garden’s summer 2020 look. Here are 7 easy DIY ways in which you can kick-start your garden’s fresh summer look (if you haven’t already)…