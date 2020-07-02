Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

How 3D renders from interior designers in India can help to save time and money

Justwords Justwords
Modular Room designs, 360 Degree Interior 360 Degree Interior Small bedroom Plywood Grey
Loading admin actions …

Even a decade back, would you have believed that it would be possible to see what your house would look like before it is built? Nowadays, thanks to professional interior designers, who have expertise in 3D rendering, it has become a reality! 3D renders allow both professionals and homeowners to get a realistic idea about how the exteriors and interiors of a home will look, including the small details such as the placement of furniture and fixtures, and the effect of various colours and designs. While 3D rendering adds to the cost, it is a marginal amount if you work with a professional across the world in India. Today, let us explore some of the projects of the interior designers and decorators at 360 Degree Interior to understand how they utilise this technological advancement to help clients build their dream homes. Additionally, it will give you an understanding of how 3D rendering can save you money and time, in addition to offering a host of benefits.

Save time with 3D renders

Living Room 360 Degree Interior Living room Plywood Black
360 Degree Interior

Living Room

360 Degree Interior
360 Degree Interior
360 Degree Interior

Instead of using mood boards, switching to 3D rendering to come up with options saves a lot of time. Since the render helps the client to visualise the home better, communication becomes smoother, thereby shortening the project timeline. For instance, in this modern living room, the 3D visual reflects the neat layout with a textured wall panel for the TV, sleek sofas, and a smart shelving unit for books and collectables. It also helps to get a better idea of how the combination of colours will work in the room.

Minimise cost overruns and delays

Luxury Bedroom 360 Degree Interior BedroomBeds & headboards Fake Leather Blue
360 Degree Interior

Luxury Bedroom

360 Degree Interior
360 Degree Interior
360 Degree Interior

Since 3D renders allow clients to visualise how a room will look once completed, the number of changes or reworks are minimised. Hence, fewer materials go to waste, saving money in the process. This beautiful rendering of a luxury bedroom indicates all the elements that it will feature once it is completed – a lavish bed with padded headboard, classy marble flooring and a couple of lovely chandeliers. Accordingly, the homeowner can choose to remove some of the details if it doesn’t gel with the theme or makes the room look overcrowded. 

Quicker approvals

Bedroom minimalist 360 Degree Interior Small bedroom Plywood Grey
360 Degree Interior

Bedroom minimalist

360 Degree Interior
360 Degree Interior
360 Degree Interior

A 3D render makes it easier to get a holistic picture of customised details, allowing the client to approve projects quickly. For instance, in this trendy and spacious bedroom, the overall effect of the large windows, stylish brick finish, and vibrant wall shelves is easier to understand when presented in this format. 

Room for personalisation

Modular Kitchen 360 Degree Interior Kitchen units Plywood Beige
360 Degree Interior

Modular Kitchen

360 Degree Interior
360 Degree Interior
360 Degree Interior

This modular kitchen is an excellent example of how 3D rendering allows designers to create customised spaces as per the client’s requirements. The layout of the kitchen, the dimensions of the cabinets, the niche for the fridge, and the colour scheme have been incorporated based on the client’s needs. Once it is presented to the clients, they get a better idea of what works and what doesn’t, based on which modifications can be made quickly.

An easy fix for any potential problems

Dinning area 360 Degree Interior Modern Dining Room Plywood Wood effect
360 Degree Interior

Dinning area

360 Degree Interior
360 Degree Interior
360 Degree Interior

If the client is unclear of how a particular element will look, 3D rendering helps to provide clarity. Here, the realistic image of the wood and white colour scheme and well-chosen furnishings help the client to visualise how apt the wallpaper and the cove lighting will look in the room. This way, if there is any issue such as a damp wall that is unsuitable for wallpaper, or insufficient space for a big table, it can be spotted early on and fixed. 

Easy way to share images

Kitchen 360 Degree Interior Built-in kitchens Plywood Wood effect
360 Degree Interior

Kitchen

360 Degree Interior
360 Degree Interior
360 Degree Interior

The beauty of 3D renders is that they can be shared online, and designers or homeowners need not carry around bulky portfolio bags with hard copies. So, clients can view the design online and comment on the various aspects of the plan.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Accuracy is guaranteed

Kids Bedroom 360 Degree Interior Small bedroom Plywood Wood effect
360 Degree Interior

Kids Bedroom

360 Degree Interior
360 Degree Interior
360 Degree Interior

A 3D render is based on the actual measurements of a room and shows the precise placement of various elements such as the furniture or accessories. The perfect example is this kid’s bedroom in which the position of the wardrobe and the study desk, including details such as the width of doors, size of cabinets, and the space between the units are visible.

Easier decisions about lighting

Living Room 360 Degree Interior Modern Living Room Plywood Brown
360 Degree Interior

Living Room

360 Degree Interior
360 Degree Interior
360 Degree Interior

With 3D renders, design professionals can explain the effect or mood of the lighting they wish to install. In this charming living room, the CNC ceiling panel with its circular cutouts features white backlighting, while the rectangular panels have golden backlighting. The 3D image helps the client can visualise how the room will look and feel after sunset, as well as how the lights will highlight the wallpaper and furnishings. 

Fewer misunderstandings

Bedroom 360 Degree Interior Small bedroom Plywood Beige
360 Degree Interior

Bedroom

360 Degree Interior
360 Degree Interior
360 Degree Interior

By using 3D renders, design professionals can ensure that the client’s needs are all taken into account, as every aspect of a room will be worked out beforehand. In this minimalist style bedroom, the soothing colour scheme, the contemporary bed, and the wall-to-wall wardrobe with a niche for the TV are placed as desired by the client. By viewing the layout in the image, there is no room for misunderstanding as the client can understand that he can watch TV at a comfortable angle when lying in bed. 

Better assessment of textures and materials

Foyer Area 360 Degree Interior Walls Plywood Black
360 Degree Interior

Foyer Area

360 Degree Interior
360 Degree Interior
360 Degree Interior

The 3D render of this foyer clearly shows how the grey stone cladding will look in the background of the dark wooden storage unit and the Buddha figurine. Furthermore, the image helps to understand the effect of the mirrored panel running across the stone cladding and the size of the wooden niches that can hold showpieces. After looking at the image, the client can take a call on whether or not he likes the materials used and request changes if he is not pleased about a particular aspect of the design.

Now that you are aware of the many advantages of 3D rendering for home interiors read another story for more inspiration – 26 photos with easy ideas you will love.

The homify guide to creating your kids’ ideal homework space
Will you consider 3D rendering before designing your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks