How 3D renders from interior designers in India can help to save time and money

The 3D render of this foyer clearly shows how the grey stone cladding will look in the background of the dark wooden storage unit and the Buddha figurine. Furthermore, the image helps to understand the effect of the mirrored panel running across the stone cladding and the size of the wooden niches that can hold showpieces. After looking at the image, the client can take a call on whether or not he likes the materials used and request changes if he is not pleased about a particular aspect of the design.

