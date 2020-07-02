How 3D renders from interior designers in India can help to save time and money

Even a decade back, would you have believed that it would be possible to see what your house would look like before it is built? Nowadays, thanks to professional interior designers, who have expertise in 3D rendering, it has become a reality! 3D renders allow both professionals and homeowners to get a realistic idea about how the exteriors and interiors of a home will look, including the small details such as the placement of furniture and fixtures, and the effect of various colours and designs. While 3D rendering adds to the cost, it is a marginal amount if you work with a professional across the world in India. Today, let us explore some of the projects of the interior designers and decorators at 360 Degree Interior to understand how they utilise this technological advancement to help clients build their dream homes. Additionally, it will give you an understanding of how 3D rendering can save you money and time, in addition to offering a host of benefits.
Instead of using mood boards, switching to 3D rendering to come up with options saves a lot of time. Since the render helps the client to visualise the home better, communication becomes smoother, thereby shortening the project timeline. For instance, in this modern living room, the 3D visual reflects the neat layout with a textured wall panel for the TV, sleek sofas, and a smart shelving unit for books and collectables. It also helps to get a better idea of how the combination of colours will work in the room.
Since 3D renders allow clients to visualise how a room will look once completed, the number of changes or reworks are minimised. Hence, fewer materials go to waste, saving money in the process. This beautiful rendering of a luxury bedroom indicates all the elements that it will feature once it is completed – a lavish bed with padded headboard, classy marble flooring and a couple of lovely chandeliers. Accordingly, the homeowner can choose to remove some of the details if it doesn’t gel with the theme or makes the room look overcrowded.
A 3D render makes it easier to get a holistic picture of customised details, allowing the client to approve projects quickly. For instance, in this trendy and spacious bedroom, the overall effect of the large windows, stylish brick finish, and vibrant wall shelves is easier to understand when presented in this format.
This modular kitchen is an excellent example of how 3D rendering allows designers to create customised spaces as per the client’s requirements. The layout of the kitchen, the dimensions of the cabinets, the niche for the fridge, and the colour scheme have been incorporated based on the client’s needs. Once it is presented to the clients, they get a better idea of what works and what doesn’t, based on which modifications can be made quickly.
If the client is unclear of how a particular element will look, 3D rendering helps to provide clarity. Here, the realistic image of the wood and white colour scheme and well-chosen furnishings help the client to visualise how apt the wallpaper and the cove lighting will look in the room. This way, if there is any issue such as a damp wall that is unsuitable for wallpaper, or insufficient space for a big table, it can be spotted early on and fixed.
The beauty of 3D renders is that they can be shared online, and designers or homeowners need not carry around bulky portfolio bags with hard copies. So, clients can view the design online and comment on the various aspects of the plan.
A 3D render is based on the actual measurements of a room and shows the precise placement of various elements such as the furniture or accessories. The perfect example is this kid’s bedroom in which the position of the wardrobe and the study desk, including details such as the width of doors, size of cabinets, and the space between the units are visible.
With 3D renders, design professionals can explain the effect or mood of the lighting they wish to install. In this charming living room, the CNC ceiling panel with its circular cutouts features white backlighting, while the rectangular panels have golden backlighting. The 3D image helps the client can visualise how the room will look and feel after sunset, as well as how the lights will highlight the wallpaper and furnishings.
By using 3D renders, design professionals can ensure that the client’s needs are all taken into account, as every aspect of a room will be worked out beforehand. In this minimalist style bedroom, the soothing colour scheme, the contemporary bed, and the wall-to-wall wardrobe with a niche for the TV are placed as desired by the client. By viewing the layout in the image, there is no room for misunderstanding as the client can understand that he can watch TV at a comfortable angle when lying in bed.
The 3D render of this foyer clearly shows how the grey stone cladding will look in the background of the dark wooden storage unit and the Buddha figurine. Furthermore, the image helps to understand the effect of the mirrored panel running across the stone cladding and the size of the wooden niches that can hold showpieces. After looking at the image, the client can take a call on whether or not he likes the materials used and request changes if he is not pleased about a particular aspect of the design.
Now that you are aware of the many advantages of 3D rendering for home interiors read another story for more inspiration – 26 photos with easy ideas you will love.