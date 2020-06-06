Which kitchen layout is best for you (and your home)?

Enticing scents and socializing aside, any kitchen is, first and foremost, a working zone. That means that the heart of every home, regardless of its chosen design style, needs to present a space ideal for moving about, getting busy with a range of culinary-related activities, decent storage, adequate lighting… and the ideal layout.

But what kitchen layout would work best for you and your lifestyle? And your home’s available space? Are you even aware that there exists more than one kitchen layout?

This is why homify is here…