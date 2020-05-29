5 stylish ways to decorate corners in your home

Most of us have stared at those bare corners in our homes and apartments with the notion that something is amiss. Whether it’s the one in your living room, bedroom, or completely different space altogether, corners are one of the most ignored spots in any structure.

Fortunately, it only takes a dash of creativity (inspired by homify, of course) and a few simple steps to turn that dull corner into something more dashing and delightful. And yes, you do have the option of contacting a professional Interior Designer / Decorator to help you out of this tight spot (pun fully intended), but you also don’t really need to with these easy DIY options.

Let’s see what they are: