Stylish Tropical Holiday home in Mandaluyong City

This state-of-the-art and luxurious tropical vacation home located in Mandaluyong City has been designed by the talented experts of Structura Architects. This elegant 300-sqm vacation home sits in the middle of a large piece of land and is decorated in exquisite style with luxurious elements. Keeping in mind the fierce summers in this region the designers have chosen a monochrome color palette that displays a beautiful blend of modern and contemporary elements while creating a cool haven to escape the tropical heat.

Surrounded by a large lawn and greenery on all sides, the lush backyard has a large swimming pool that is visible from all major areas of the house as it is framed by full-length windows placed generously around the structure. The interior of the house is contemporary and attractive with enough sunlight through the glass doors, windows and roof. Wood and stone elements add a soothing vibe to the interior and exterior of the house, while the night light creates a cozy atmosphere. Take a tour of the exteriors of this huge house with us and collect ideas for renovating or designing exteriors of your new home.