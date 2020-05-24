8 vital rules of living room furniture placement

Has your living room seen better days in terms of style and/or layout? Is it a constant struggle just to get from one end of the room to another? Does it not provide you with as much style and comfort as you would like?

Fortunately, here on homify we always have a handy guide or 10 ready to help our readers achieve visual splendor back home. So, let’s see 8 important style rules when it comes to nailing your living room’s furniture layout.