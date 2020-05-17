Let’s reorganize your bedroom closet!

Pack whatever you’re keeping back into your closet, but in such a way that it utilizes all of your available space. Some options for you to consider include:

• Grouping like with like: Pick the best place to store each item (i.e. belts, work pants, dresses… ) as a group. This will help you determine how much space you truly need, as well as the best way to store each type of item. For example, will you be hanging your belts together on a rod / hanger, or neatly rolling them up before placing them on a shelf?

• Packing for planning ahead: Need to get up early for work / exercise? Make sure that outfit is at the very front of your closet (the previous night already) to help save time. Lesser-worn items (like formalwear and out-of-season clothing) can be stored at your closet’s the back and on the upper shelves.

• Tucking away least-used pieces: These items (usually worn at a certain time of the year, like winter coats and Halloween costumes) can go at the very top of your closet.