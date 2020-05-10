7 makeover ideas for your home’s wood paneling

Proper wood paneling can add some super style to a space, but it can also conjure up horrific images of 70s-style décor. Of course ripping out those wood surfaces, especially if they stretch from floor to ceiling, is not impossible, but it does tend to leave a gap in your renovation budget.

Thankfully, there are various ‘quick-fix’ ways to make the most of your home’s wood-paneled surfaces that don’t require you to rush out and get special tools such as screwdrivers or building materials. And here are 7 of them…