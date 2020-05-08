The delightful Sandton kitchen to copy

Coming all the way from Sandton (in Johannesburg, South Africa) is today’s dose of design inspiration, courtesy of CS Design. With a range of interior design services for the residential, hospitality, retail and commercial industries, CS Design is also proud of its custom-made furniture design and renovation projects which have proven to be just as popular with clients. And did we mention that the company also flaunts quite an eye-catching portfolio with projects completed across Southern Africa, UK and New York?
Let’s see what CS Design accomplished when presented with a residential kitchen that was sorely in need of some updated style and functionality.
Although those new countertops and textiles look so delicious, we can’t overlook the prime architectural touches that add even more oomph to this space, such as those gorgeous ceiling trusses.
And don’t forget to appreciate those bespoke breakfast bar chairs adding to the kitchen’s color scheme.
Whether you’re slicing veggies or doing dishes, there’s no reason why you can’t enjoy a soft underfoot sensation as you busy yourself in your kitchen. And that’s why this stunning Persian rug was added in, bringing with it a firm dose of color, pattern and texture, but also some decent warmth and eclecticism.
But wait, there’s more… Enhancing this new kitchen’s functionality is a charming (and oh-so welcoming) little seating area complete with a bespoke sofa and complementary throw pillows. Those new aluminum windows in the back help bring in a rich amount of natural lighting, reminding all once again that this cooking-and-socializing zone is indeed the heart of this home.
Let’s sneak a peek at some more images that further detail this enchanting kitchen renovation.
Of course to really appreciate the kitchen’s new look, one needs to know what the space was like before the professionals kick-started their project.
So, how do we feel about this? Quite the shock when comparing those before- and after pics, don’t you agree?
Now, on to some more home- and design tips for you. Summer’s on the way, so let’s check out these 10 key considerations when planning a beautiful garden patio.