10 key considerations when planning a beautiful garden patio

Adding a perfect patio to your garden is not as easy as it sounds. True, it might not be the most difficult task ever, but there is a lot to think about in terms of budget, layout, materials, etc.

Fortunately, there’s always a helpful hand nearby for amateur gardeners / designers wishing to undertake this particular project. So, whether or not you’ll be hiring a professional for this task, let’s look at 10 key elements you need to keep in mind while daydreaming about your new garden patio…