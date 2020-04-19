Your browser is out-of-date.

7 design pointers to decorate your dining room

Johannes van Graan
Dining Rooms & Breakfast Nooks, Clean Design Clean Design Modern Dining Room
From a stand-alone dining zone to a welcoming open-plan layout, a home’s dining room remains a space that should always be practical, functional and beautiful – no matter how many (or few) times you use it. Because once you get the design right, your dining room has the potential to become one of the most frequented rooms in your entire house. 

But we are not here today to guide you on giving your dining room a complete makeover, but rather small, more subtle touches that can definitely influence its style and functionality. Let’s take a look at these 7 pointers straight from experienced professional Interior Designers and Decorators

1. Make sure about the table width

Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Larina Kase Interior Design Modern Dining Room
Larina Kase Interior Design

Modern Farmhouse Dining Room

Larina Kase Interior Design
Larina Kase Interior Design
Larina Kase Interior Design

Apparently 43 inches is the perfect width for a table as it allows for ideal table settings of food platters, decorations, glassware, candles and wine, plus there’s still enough leftover space for diners to comfortably socialize. 

2. Define the space with rugs

Living and Dining Room - 86th Street New York Joe Ginsberg Design Modern Dining Room
Joe Ginsberg Design

Living and Dining Room—86th Street New York

Joe Ginsberg Design
Joe Ginsberg Design
Joe Ginsberg Design

To avoid the chances of your table and chairs getting a bit lost in that dining room, consider placing a rug beneath them. Keep in mind the very simple rule of the rug’s dimensions – it needs to be 23.5 inches wider than the table on all sides to comfortably anchor the table and surrounding chairs. 

3. Don’t overlook height

Hayden Lane Residence, Bucks County, PA, BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC

Hayden Lane Residence, Bucks County, PA

BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC
BILLINKOFF ARCHITECTURE PLLC

It can be risky buying your dining table and –chairs at different times and from different suppliers. An old vintage table can look quite stylish when paired with sleek and modern chairs (especially if you’re a fan of the eclectic style), but commit to accurately measuring all pieces beforehand to ensure the height difference isn’t too uncomfortable for you and your diners. 

4. A round table for better flow

Round Hill Estate andretchelistcheffarchitects Eclectic style dining room
andretchelistcheffarchitects

Round Hill Estate

andretchelistcheffarchitects
andretchelistcheffarchitects
andretchelistcheffarchitects

In an open-plan layout that’s not too huge, a round table can ensure better flow of traffic as it doesn’t present any sharp corners. Plus, it can ensure better contrasting between your various pieces, especially if the rest of the dining room flaunts more linear and rigid designs.

5. Lighting is essential

Dining Rooms & Breakfast Nooks, Clean Design Clean Design Modern Dining Room
Clean Design

Dining Rooms & Breakfast Nooks

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

The key to a calming dining ambience is great lighting. Pendant lighting adds a focal point while also being a decorative design element in your dining room. Plus, it can also cancel out the need for additional downlighters – remember you don’t want your dining room’s lighting to be too harsh, especially if you normally don’t spend a lot of time working / reading in there. 

6. Add interest…

West Village Townhouse andretchelistcheffarchitects Classic style dining room
andretchelistcheffarchitects

West Village Townhouse

andretchelistcheffarchitects
andretchelistcheffarchitects
andretchelistcheffarchitects

What are you planning on talking about while hosting your next dinner party? How about an eye-catching painting on the wall, or even those stunning lighting fixtures? Remember that a dining room is more than just a space for eating, and you need to add a few touches that will ensure interest and character, just like you would to any other room in your home. 

7.… texture and warmth

Dining Rooms & Breakfast Nooks, Clean Design Clean Design Modern Dining Room
Clean Design

Dining Rooms & Breakfast Nooks

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

Speaking of adding charm to your dining room, consider how all those pieces’ textures and patterns will influence the final design. Is your dining table made of richly textured wood? What about the chairs – do they have upholstered fabrics or cushions? And that rug? The walls? Don’t be afraid to play with different colors, textures and shininess to make your dining room stand out a bit more than other interior spaces. 

Which of these design tips will you be trying out in your dining room?

