What are the benefits of living in a one-floor home?

It’s a common problem shared by many homebuyers: will a single-storey home be sufficient for my family’s needs, or do we need to move up another level? Keep in mind that the traditional American home layout usually includes shared spaces on the ground floor, while the more private zones (i.e. bedrooms and bathrooms) are typically reserved for upstairs.

And while both single- and multiple-floor homes definitely have their own benefits, we thought we’d focus on the advantages that come with living in a modern one-floor house.