What are the benefits of living in a one-floor home?

Johannes van Graan
Casa de fachada rústica em Ofir, Ana Lobo
It’s a common problem shared by many homebuyers: will a single-storey home be sufficient for my family’s needs, or do we need to move up another level? Keep in mind that the traditional American home layout usually includes shared spaces on the ground floor, while the more private zones (i.e. bedrooms and bathrooms) are typically reserved for upstairs.

And while both single- and multiple-floor homes definitely have their own benefits, we thought we’d focus on the advantages that come with living in a modern one-floor house.

1. A wider appeal

PROJETO CASA DA REPRESA, Ambienta Arquitetura
Ambienta Arquitetura

Ambienta Arquitetura
Ambienta Arquitetura
Ambienta Arquitetura

It would appear that single-storey properties appeal to a wider range of people due to their accessibility advantages. Think of old people having difficulty using stairs, or parents of small toddlers who try and avoid stairs at all costs. 

Chances are if you’re a typical modern-day couple seeking your first home, there might be little ones present or on the way – thus, make sure their safety is a key consideration! 

2. Less maintenance

Sacramento Modern Residence by Klopf Architecture, Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

Sacramento Modern Residence by Klopf Architecture

Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

Living in a one-floor house certainly influences the amount of maintenance necessary for your property. Think about chores, such as cleaning gutters, which instantly become so much easier (no need for tall ladders). 

True, you might have a smaller back yard with a one-storey home, but that also cuts down time on mowing the lawn, trimming the garden, etc. 

3. A great investment

Casa de fachada rústica em Ofir, Ana Lobo
Ana Lobo

Ana Lobo
Ana Lobo
Ana Lobo

As single-floor houses appeal to a wider range of people, it just makes sense that they also provide stronger investment possibilities, especially in suburban areas. Just be very clear about which option will best hold its value in the future in terms of return on investment. 

4. Greater energy efficiency

Projekt domu Astrid II G2, Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

It’s much easier to heat a home with only one level, as most modern single-storey houses feature a central shared living area that’s surrounded by more private rooms like bedrooms and home offices. This makes the natural flowing of heated and cooled air through such a design much quicker. 

For a multiple-storey house, prepare to invest in more complex (and more costly) HVAC systems.

5. Plenty of open-floor layout potential

Palo Alto Eichler Remodel by Klopf Architecture, Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

Palo Alto Eichler Remodel by Klopf Architecture

Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

It’s true that many single-storey house plans include a generous communal area (usually known as the “family triangle” which includes a living room, dining room, and kitchen). Older designs usually separated these zones from each other, yet more modern styles conveniently merge these areas into one, open-plan space. And sometimes vaulted ceilings and expansive windows form part of these designs to up the comfort- and beauty factors, resulting in a spacious and adequately lit zone where the whole family can spend time together. 

6. Easier to expand living space

Caterpillar House, Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

Caterpillar House

Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

With a single-floor house on a conveniently sized property, it is so much easier to add an extension, a deck, or other structures to your existing home plan. In contrast, doing the same to a two-storey home will require much more careful planning, more work, and more expenses. 

7. The cost

Projekt domu HomeKONCEPT 45, HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

Budget always plays a role and it can definitely be the deciding factor when choosing between a single- or double-storey house. Building costs are also usually much lower. 

Although final prices can differ depending on various factors, a typical one-floor home can be between $20,000 and $50,000 cheaper than a comparable double-storied option. Thus, if deluxe finishes and features like marble countertops and European fittings are vital for your forever home, perhaps it will make more sense to save money for these luxurious touches by sticking with a one-floor design. 

Doesn’t matter if your house has one or three storeys, you’re still going to need these 8 vital elements to create your own Mediterranean garden.

7 ways to bring the tranquil tropical style indoors
Do you agree with these advantages of living in a one-floor house?

