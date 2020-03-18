7 stylish ways to link your living room and patio

Nobody can judge you for deeming homes and gardens as two separate entities. However, clever professionals (i.e. Interior Designers, Architects, Gardeners… ) thinking way outside the box have made it possible (fun, even) to link indoor- and outdoor spaces.

With that exterior space seamlessly connected to your indoors, your eye immediately picks up on the extra legroom and sees a more spacious interior. And you don’t need to spend a fortune to achieve it, either!

With that said, let’s see how you can visually link up your living room with that adjoining patio or deck outside to enjoy more daylight and extra fresh air indoors.