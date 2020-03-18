7 stylish ways to link your living room and patio

Nobody can judge you for deeming homes and gardens as two separate entities. However, clever professionals (i.e. Interior Designers, Architects, Gardeners… ) thinking way outside the box have made it possible (fun, even) to link indoor- and outdoor spaces.
With that exterior space seamlessly connected to your indoors, your eye immediately picks up on the extra legroom and sees a more spacious interior. And you don’t need to spend a fortune to achieve it, either!
With that said, let’s see how you can visually link up your living room with that adjoining patio or deck outside to enjoy more daylight and extra fresh air indoors.
Introduce more glazed elements into the boundary separating your living room and patio (or deck, or balcony… ) and garden- and sky views immediately become part of your interiors! Roof lights designed into an extension can also be an option.
Just be sure to check with local planners if installing windows with garden views can be achieved under permitted development.
A floor that extends from your living room to patio is certainly one way of blurring the lines between indoors and outside. But keep in mind that those patio tiles need to be suitable for use in all weather conditions (that means frost-proof and extra slip-resistance materials / finishes).
And check that the grouts also link up in terms of color.
Indoor-outdoor living can be fantastic in warm weather, but what about those unexpected rain storms? Extending your roof to cover more of the patio means you don’t need to close those doors to avoid getting spills and splatters inside.
And if you’re scared the overhang will make it too dark inside, maybe use glazing instead of an opaque material.
Contemporary glazed doors allow a full visual connection between your interior spaces and exterior areas. And thank goodness that walls can be broken down and replaced with other features, like a stylish bi-fold door with narrow framing? Or a sliding door to let in even more sunlight (as it has fewer mullions).
Designing with materials and finishes inside that are usually regarded as choices for exterior surfaces (and vice versa) further blurs those indoor/outdoor boundaries. Think about an exposed brick wall, for example: it looks perfect outdoors, and when it seeps into your interior space it creatively links up with the exterior of the house.
Another option would be to pain garden walls / patio fences in similar shades used indoors. But be sure to check that you’re using exterior paint or stain suitable for your surfaces.
Consider your outdoor patio and indoor living room as one space, and design accordingly, and they will definitely feel and look more connected. How about extending that indoor bench seating to the outside? Or using the exact same plants / pots in both areas? Or decorating with the same accessories (i.e. scatter cushions, candles, lighting fixtures)?
That outdoor living space you’ve painstakingly designed doesn’t need to vanish once the sun sets. Not if you’ve committed to a good lighting scheme made up of proper layers.
Consider lighting paths, plus the edges of your patio and/or garden beds, and washing light up or down walls and fences. You could even use lighting to highlight architectural features of the outdoors, like your patio’s fences or steps. For a charming vibe, hang up some outdoor fairy lights both on your patio (pergola, anyone?) and your interior living room and see how those two spaces become one dazzling zone.
Still busy crafting splendid outdoors, let’s see these 7 quick and easy landscaping for your front yard.