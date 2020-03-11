7 must-have items for your new Mediterranean kitchen

Ah, the magic of the Mediterranean! Sun-kissed beaches, tasty cuisine and cocktails, and striking natural views as far as the eye can see. Few might know that the Mediterranean is actually home to a diverse lifestyle that combines the best of various different cultures (and languages, and cuisines) to evoke a setting enhanced by visual richness and inviting warmth.

The same pretty much goes for Mediterranean design, which is a delicious mishmash of different elements to produce a visually striking space that’s simultaneously elegant, charming, timeless, and full of character. Even more so for a Mediterranean kitchen, which is always the heart of any home.

But why go for the Mediterranean design in your kitchen, you might wonder. Aside from the aesthetics, a Mediterranean kitchen might just subtly influence you to try a more ‘Mediterranean-centric diet’, which experts claim can help you to stay genetically young.

Thus, if you’re looking to switch things around in your kitchen (with or without the help of a professional Kitchen Planner) and promote a healthier (and delicious) lifestyle, these 7 elements are non-negotiable for your new Mediterranean kitchen: