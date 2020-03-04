Your browser is out-of-date.

Industrial style décor: What you need to know

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
소품이 돋보이는 집, 디자인투플라이 디자인투플라이 Industrial style dining room
Loading admin actions …

The industrial style has been around for decades and recently this popular interior design trend has seen quite the resurgence, especially in the commercial- and hospitality industries. Marrying sleek modernity with old-world charm, it’s no wonder the industrial style has so many devoted followers, including some of the world’s top-notch Interior Designers and Decorators.

But what is this interior style all about? And, more importantly, what are the basics for copying it perfectly in your own home?

Glad you asked…  

1. What does the industrial style mean?

Каменный лофт, CO:interior CO:interior Industrial style bedroom
The industrial design style is inspired by the lofty look of warehouses, factories, and other industrial structures. In terms of décor, the industrial style focuses on stripping back architectural details (like the use of exposed bricks, metals, and wood), plus using salvaged and recycled materials. 

A great benefit of the industrial style is that you have the opportunity to customize your interiors by using furniture and accessories that are completely unique to your home and lifestyle. 

Ensure to keep comfort king when styling up an industrial room, even though everything needs to be trimmed of excess for a less-is-more look. 

2. 4 key characteristics of the industrial style

Industrial Pendant Lights, Adhvik Decor Adhvik Decor HouseholdAccessories & decoration
• Materials: Go for utilitarian and hardworking materials. Bonus points if you can get some second-hand furniture and décor pieces. Check out antique shops for furnishings made from wood, aluminum, iron, steel, stone, and copper – crucial items for industrial-style homes. And flaunt distressed metal elements, wooden floors, stone countertops, and bare steel beams. 

• Colors: Neutrals (like gray, black, and white) are king. Some broody vibes can be added via hits of darker tints, as well as some unexpected vibrancy like hot reds, cheery yellows, and natural blues. As long as your dominant color scheme has a masculine energy, you’re doing it right! 

• Silhouettes: Squared lines and blocky shapes help to promote a utilitarian cohesiveness in the overall look of your industrial-style home. But feel free to add the occasional organic curve or abstract shape to your collection of décor and furnishings. 

• Accessories: Although not quite as less-is-more as the minimalist style, the industrial one also likes a clean, open look. Surfaces need to be free of clutter. Furniture and accessories need to speak of provincial times while also flaunting a contemporary design. Think of large abstract wall art, metal structures, and other interesting pieces rescued from a reclamation yard or garage sale – these could be conversation starters for first-time guests in your home!  

3. How to ace the industrial style: Colors

良勳建設-蕾夢湖III, SING萬寶隆空間設計 SING萬寶隆空間設計 Roof
Like the modern style, kick off your industrial space with a neutral color palette. This style relies chiefly on a blend of neutral colors to create a clean and minimalist harmonious look. For an industrial style bathroom, for instance, exposed brick and white tiles can ensure strong visual splendor complemented by black metal-framed glass features.

4. How to ace the industrial style: An open layout

Industrial Loft, DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. DIEGO REVOLLO ARQUITETURA S/S LTDA. Industrial style kitchen
Wide open spaces are vital, but to keep them from looking overwhelmingly large and hard to decorate, tactically arrange industrial style furniture in various groupings to divide up the space.

5. How to ace the industrial style: Blend wood and metal

Квартира-студия в стиле лофт в центре Москвы, Aiya Design Aiya Design Industrial style kitchen
Mixing old and new materials can definitely help you pull off the industrial look with style. The best way is to contrast different types of metal and wood in your overall design. For example, your industrial bathroom can flaunt both a vintage wooden vanity and a modern steel-framed mirror without seeming too eclectic. 

6. How to ace the industrial style: Lighting

Industrial Pendant Lights, Adhvik Decor Adhvik Decor HouseholdAccessories & decoration
The majority of industrial-style lighting is made from metal. And pendants and lamps are the most sought-after fixtures. 

For pendants, go with low-hanging models featuring wide shades. And don’t overlook the potential of multi-directional floor lamps and/or reclaimed lighting. 

7. How to ace the industrial style: Flooring

homify Industrial style kitchen
Wooden floors might be the go-to option, yet polished concrete flooring is a popular super modern, inexpensive second choice. 

8. How to ace the industrial style: Exposed piping

.8 HOUSE, .8 / TENHACHI .8 / TENHACHI Industrial style kitchen
Flaunting features most people tend to conceal is a staple of the industrial style, like pipes and ducts. 

9. How to ace the industrial style: Accessories

소품이 돋보이는 집, 디자인투플라이 디자인투플라이 Industrial style dining room
Just imagine you’re inside a glamorous factory setting. The easiest way to do this is to decorate with machinery, salvaged factory parts, vintage photographs, and distressed leather finds.

In case you were looking for 8 tips to make your contemporary bathroom look more expensive…  

What you need to know about 2020’s contemporary kitchen designs
Would you consider yourself a fan of the industrial design style?

