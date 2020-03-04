Industrial style décor: What you need to know

• Materials: Go for utilitarian and hardworking materials. Bonus points if you can get some second-hand furniture and décor pieces. Check out antique shops for furnishings made from wood, aluminum, iron, steel, stone, and copper – crucial items for industrial-style homes. And flaunt distressed metal elements, wooden floors, stone countertops, and bare steel beams.

• Colors: Neutrals (like gray, black, and white) are king. Some broody vibes can be added via hits of darker tints, as well as some unexpected vibrancy like hot reds, cheery yellows, and natural blues. As long as your dominant color scheme has a masculine energy, you’re doing it right!

• Silhouettes: Squared lines and blocky shapes help to promote a utilitarian cohesiveness in the overall look of your industrial-style home. But feel free to add the occasional organic curve or abstract shape to your collection of décor and furnishings.

• Accessories: Although not quite as less-is-more as the minimalist style, the industrial one also likes a clean, open look. Surfaces need to be free of clutter. Furniture and accessories need to speak of provincial times while also flaunting a contemporary design. Think of large abstract wall art, metal structures, and other interesting pieces rescued from a reclamation yard or garage sale – these could be conversation starters for first-time guests in your home!