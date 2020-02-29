What you need to know about 2020’s contemporary kitchen designs

The word “contemporary” can be quite slippery when it comes to interior design and architecture. Does it refer to the latest fad or the decorating themes of the 1950s when the term was first coined? The answer: both!
But to keep things clear and simple for you, associate contemporary with current design trends. This also makes it easier when hearing how popular contemporary designs are influencing many other decorating schemes – even more ornate traditional kitchens are becoming more sleek and streamlined to match today’s contemporary lifestyle.
So, with that in mind, let’s touch the tip of the contemporary iceberg, then look at some must-have items and features in order for you to have what can be regarded as an up-to-date contemporary kitchen in 2020.
Did you know there are various sub-categories of this decorating style? This mixing and matching of styles can help you determine what’s best for your contemporary kitchen.
• Urban Contemporary: Places emphasis on materials popular in urban settings, like a mixing of different steels, concrete, and glass for a stark, sleek look.
• Casual Contemporary: Softer lines, yet still committed to a streamlined design. Wood and color is used, but without being ornate or formal.
• European Contemporary: Bolder colors and patterns are used, yet the patterns move away from more traditional kitchens with larger contours. This type of kitchen will often ditch small linoleum tiles for oversized stone tiles for the floors.
Do you now have a better idea of what you want your contemporary kitchen to look like? Let’s continue!
Generally, a contemporary kitchen won’t flaunt more than three key colors in order to procure a sense of harmony and keep the entire look together. Imagine the colors as blocks instead of independent elements – placing them next to each other will draw the eye and open the space.
Feel free to introduce a texture too, like wood grain or marble, to add visual interest.
And for the floor, opt for a complementary-yet-neutral covering that will enhance the kitchen and its furniture pieces.
Cabinets, doors and drawers with no handles (or ones with very subtle style) will keep the aesthetic as linear and sleek as possible. In addition, a handle-less option is more likely to stay trendy and timeless.
Built-in appliances is the best way to give your contemporary kitchen a cohesive look. It hides as much as possible and reduces the clashing of colors and finishes one so often gets with bulky pieces.
Thankfully, there is a world of variety out there in terms of appliances (from quiet dishwashers to built-in freezers with ice and water), meaning you can achieve top-notch functionality regardless of which contemporary style (or color palette, or kitchen layout… ) you choose.
An open, spacious vibe is vital for a contemporary design. You may be tempted to fill up on accessories, but resist! Similar to the minimalist style, less is more (although not quite as “empty” as it is with minimalism). So, don’t be scared to leave some wall space open or reduce your amount of décor pieces to keep your kitchen looking sophisticated and sleek.
A clutter-free space is definitely important to achieve a contemporary vibe. Maximizing storage means it’s easier to hide things out of sight, but consider the best types of storage you need.
Drawers are perfect for everything from crockery and cutlery to pots and pans, while pull-out larders can work well for tins, bottles and jars. If you want a floating shelf or two, stick some cookery books and potted plants on there, but be sure to leave adequate “breathing room”.
Contemporary or otherwise, we’re going to show you How to arrange furniture in a small living room.