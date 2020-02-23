7 quick and easy landscaping for your front yard

Let’s not beat around the bush: owning a home with a yard/garden can be a lot of work and work out quite costly. But that is no excuse to let those weeds run amok and overtake your entire yard, front or back.

Fortunately, here on homify we are always ready with a helpful tip or two – or, as in this case, seven! Thus, let’s see seven things you can do this weekend (maybe even sooner, and with or without the help of a professional Gardener or Landscape Architect) to get your front yard in better shape.