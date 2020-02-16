8 tips to make your contemporary bathroom look more expensive

Although the bathroom is usually the second most expensive room to renovate (the kitchen wins first place), that doesn’t mean you need a hefty budget or a full-on renovation to give it a sleek makeover. If opting for marble tiles, claw-foot tubs and other mouthwatering features isn’t a possibility right now, relax – we are here to show you how you can still get that super contemporary bathroom space you’ve been dreaming about with some minor touches here and there.

It might just end up looking like you’ve left your bathroom in the hands of a professional Interior Designer…