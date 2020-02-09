Your browser is out-of-date.

8 decorating tips for blue and white

Un studio près du port, MJ Intérieurs MJ Intérieurs Modern Dining Room
The best thing about color? Definitely the fact that there are multiple (and by that we almost mean endless) color combinations to help whip up a specific look for any space under the sun. This is something that can definitely be regarded as a secret weapon by the experts in the industry, like professional Interior Designers and Decorators. And today’s color combo that we want to focus on is a classic: blue and white.

Whether you have a charming little beach hut or a super contemporary city apartment, this delicious color combination can definitely flaunt some style in (and outside) your home. And depending on the shades (and which color dominates), blue and white can take on many different looks. How about a deep navy paired with a crisp white for an ultra modern vibe? Or a sea-blue tint mixed with white-painted timber to conjure up visions of a little seaside home? 

Let’s be inspired by these 8 incredible (and very different) spaces that show us how to combine and play with blue and white the correct and stylish way.

1. Subtle and stylish

BF apartment Space Options Classic style bedroom interior,interior design,space options,apartment design,living room,living design,design
Space Options

BF apartment

Space Options
Space Options
Space Options

Don't want your room to be dominated by that color combo? Sprinkle some light blues on the accessories (like pillows and curtains).

2. Cool and collected

Modern Bathroom Joe Ginsberg Design Modern Bathroom modern bathroom,bathroom,bathroom design,home design,design ideas,interior Designer NY,NY Design,loft design,residential design
Joe Ginsberg Design

Modern Bathroom

Joe Ginsberg Design
Joe Ginsberg Design
Joe Ginsberg Design

Absolutely nothing wrong with sticking to one shade of blue as this modern bathroom (with its glossy tiles) has done. However, if you want to go for a well-rounded look, consider the full spectrum of blue shades, from deep Midnight to cheerful Cerulean and summery Baby Blue. 

3. Warming up your blues

Carroll Street, M Monroe Design M Monroe Design Modern Kid's Room
M Monroe Design

Carroll Street

M Monroe Design
M Monroe Design
M Monroe Design

Just like this charming bedroom, your cool blue can be warmed up by pairing it with natural wood tones in light or medium tints. 

4. For an elegant ambience

Blue and white Contemporary Kitchen Rebel Designs Small kitchens Marble Blue
Rebel Designs

Blue and white Contemporary Kitchen

Rebel Designs
Rebel Designs
Rebel Designs

For an ultra modern look, stick to darker, broodier blues (Cobalt, Indigo, etc.). Of course that off-white hue with its marble / granite effect doesn’t hurt either. 

5. Enhancing that visual splendor

Un studio près du port, MJ Intérieurs MJ Intérieurs Modern Dining Room
MJ Intérieurs

MJ Intérieurs
MJ Intérieurs
MJ Intérieurs

Definitely much more nautical (and charming), this modern layout has loads more fun with its blue-and-white combo. Remember that you can always create more visual interest if you have a limited color scheme by adding texture: a wooden-clad focal wall, wicker chairs, or a sisal rug! 

6. Zooming in on the blue

Rattan and Metal garden dining set with blue rattan armchairs and modern, white aluminium and glass table Ingarden Ltd Garden Furniture
Ingarden Ltd

Rattan and Metal garden dining set with blue rattan armchairs and modern, white aluminium and glass table

Ingarden Ltd
Ingarden Ltd
Ingarden Ltd

That blue-and-white mixture can obviously also style up outdoor spaces, as this welcoming patio shows us. In case you want that blue (whether it’s Teal, Turquoise, or another tint entirely) to be much more prominent than the white and surrounding colors, ensure you add a big punch of it in the form of multiple / large accessories or furniture pieces. 

7. A romantic look

Drawing Room Roselind Wilson Design Living room living,luxury livingroom,sofa,cushions,coffee table,wall art,lamps,wall lights
Roselind Wilson Design

Drawing Room

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

This classic living room positively drips with a romantic, more feminine look. True, the classic-style furnishings help, but don’t overlook the importance of that pale blue mixed with a more creamy white. 

8. Pick your patterns wisely

Master Bedroom Ensuite Elizabeth Bee Interior Design Eclectic style bathroom Blue bathroom,ensuite,hexagon,taps,shower,shower enclosure,lefroy brooks,imperial bathrooms,vanity unit,blue,white
Elizabeth Bee Interior Design

Master Bedroom Ensuite

Elizabeth Bee Interior Design
Elizabeth Bee Interior Design
Elizabeth Bee Interior Design

Don’t discount the importance of patterns, for they can enhance any color combo if a bit of visual character is required. For this bathroom, hexagons were chosen to help convey a contemporary vibe, along with the creamy white and Pigeon blue. 

homify hint: Ikat patterns are also perfect for a contemporary space, while trellis and damask are more suitable for a traditional design. 

But is blue and white considered “in”? Find out with Trends 2020: Dulux’s colors for next year!  

Which of these examples have convinced you to try out the blue-and-white color combo?

