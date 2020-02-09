8 decorating tips for blue and white

The best thing about color? Definitely the fact that there are multiple (and by that we almost mean endless) color combinations to help whip up a specific look for any space under the sun. This is something that can definitely be regarded as a secret weapon by the experts in the industry, like professional Interior Designers and Decorators. And today’s color combo that we want to focus on is a classic: blue and white.
Whether you have a charming little beach hut or a super contemporary city apartment, this delicious color combination can definitely flaunt some style in (and outside) your home. And depending on the shades (and which color dominates), blue and white can take on many different looks. How about a deep navy paired with a crisp white for an ultra modern vibe? Or a sea-blue tint mixed with white-painted timber to conjure up visions of a little seaside home?
Let’s be inspired by these 8 incredible (and very different) spaces that show us how to combine and play with blue and white the correct and stylish way.
Don't want your room to be dominated by that color combo? Sprinkle some light blues on the accessories (like pillows and curtains).
Absolutely nothing wrong with sticking to one shade of blue as this modern bathroom (with its glossy tiles) has done. However, if you want to go for a well-rounded look, consider the full spectrum of blue shades, from deep Midnight to cheerful Cerulean and summery Baby Blue.
Just like this charming bedroom, your cool blue can be warmed up by pairing it with natural wood tones in light or medium tints.
For an ultra modern look, stick to darker, broodier blues (Cobalt, Indigo, etc.). Of course that off-white hue with its marble / granite effect doesn’t hurt either.
Definitely much more nautical (and charming), this modern layout has loads more fun with its blue-and-white combo. Remember that you can always create more visual interest if you have a limited color scheme by adding texture: a wooden-clad focal wall, wicker chairs, or a sisal rug!
That blue-and-white mixture can obviously also style up outdoor spaces, as this welcoming patio shows us. In case you want that blue (whether it’s Teal, Turquoise, or another tint entirely) to be much more prominent than the white and surrounding colors, ensure you add a big punch of it in the form of multiple / large accessories or furniture pieces.
This classic living room positively drips with a romantic, more feminine look. True, the classic-style furnishings help, but don’t overlook the importance of that pale blue mixed with a more creamy white.
Don’t discount the importance of patterns, for they can enhance any color combo if a bit of visual character is required. For this bathroom, hexagons were chosen to help convey a contemporary vibe, along with the creamy white and Pigeon blue.
homify hint: Ikat patterns are also perfect for a contemporary space, while trellis and damask are more suitable for a traditional design.
