8 decorating tips for blue and white

The best thing about color? Definitely the fact that there are multiple (and by that we almost mean endless) color combinations to help whip up a specific look for any space under the sun. This is something that can definitely be regarded as a secret weapon by the experts in the industry, like professional Interior Designers and Decorators. And today’s color combo that we want to focus on is a classic: blue and white.

Whether you have a charming little beach hut or a super contemporary city apartment, this delicious color combination can definitely flaunt some style in (and outside) your home. And depending on the shades (and which color dominates), blue and white can take on many different looks. How about a deep navy paired with a crisp white for an ultra modern vibe? Or a sea-blue tint mixed with white-painted timber to conjure up visions of a little seaside home?

Let’s be inspired by these 8 incredible (and very different) spaces that show us how to combine and play with blue and white the correct and stylish way.