Planning a beautiful kitchen pantry? Ask yourself first…

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Pantry - Basement - Garage, Regalraum UK Regalraum UK Double Garage
Loading admin actions …

Will 2020 be the year that you finally treat yourself to a new kitchen pantry? Consider yourself lucky if the answer is “yes”, but that still doesn’t excuse you from proper planning beforehand. 

To make this process easier, we’ve jotted down 9 of the most important questions to ask yourself. These are some of the same queries you’ll be facing if you choose to work with a professional, like a Kitchen Planner or Interior Designer. Plus, we’ve included 9 practical, beautiful kitchen pantries to encourage some daydreaming on your side!

1. What is my budget?

White Delight, PERFORMANCE KITCHENS & HOME PERFORMANCE KITCHENS & HOME Kitchen Solid Wood White white Kitchen,White Shaker Cabinet,grat cabinetry,grat kitchen,white countertop,stone counter,main line kitchen,kitchen designer,philadelphia designe,Kitchen designer phi
PERFORMANCE KITCHENS &amp; HOME

White Delight

PERFORMANCE KITCHENS & HOME
PERFORMANCE KITCHENS &amp; HOME
PERFORMANCE KITCHENS & HOME

Nothing is for free, and if a practical and beautiful kitchen pantry is on your wish list for 2020, you’ll need to pay for it. Find out the price of both the material and labor needed for your job. And remember to budget a little extra (at least 10%) for those unforeseen costs that always pop up. 

2. Which way will the pantry’s door open?

Heritage, Mowlem&Co Mowlem&Co Modern Kitchen
Mowlem&amp;Co

Heritage

Mowlem&Co
Mowlem&amp;Co
Mowlem&Co

Space is precious, and just because you’re gaining a kitchen pantry doesn’t mean you can be wasteful with legroom. Consider that an outward-sliding door allows more room for pantry shelving, yet sliding- and folding doors save on space. Inward-sliding doors save legroom on the outside, but can make an already tiny pantry seem even smaller. 

3. Will it be sufficiently lit?

P-SLOT—Wall Shelving System Regalraum UK Double Garage wall shelving system,storage,garage,basement
Regalraum UK

P-SLOT—Wall Shelving System

Regalraum UK
Regalraum UK
Regalraum UK

Most pantries have either small windows or none at all. To refrain from stubbing your toe when searching for whatever in there at night, consider installing quality LED lighting – or a skylight! 

4. How will I reach the top shelves?

Audley | Georgian Country House , Davonport Davonport Built-in kitchens Black pantry,bespoke pantry,larder,kitchen storage,kitchen pantry,bespoke kitchen,bespoke cabinets
Davonport

Audley | Georgian Country House

Davonport
Davonport
Davonport

If your pantry is large enough, we suggest parking a ladder on a sliding rail to help you reach those infrequently used items on the higher shelves. For smaller spaces, go with a stepladder that you can store out of the way when not needed. 

5. What low-cost materials can ensure a high-class look?

The Cupboard Johnny Grey KitchenCabinets & shelves
Johnny Grey

The Cupboard

Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey
Johnny Grey

You don’t want your pantry to stick out from the rest of your stylish kitchen just because you cut corners money-wise, right? And even though it doesn’t have to be super deluxe, your pantry’s shelves and cabinets still need to be constructed from strong material and a finish that complements the rest of your cooking space. 

If solid polished wood shelves or powder-coated metal racks are above your budget, consider engineered wood: it is strong and has a contemporary vibe, especially in its raw state or with a light stain. 


6. How will this pantry affect kitchen traffic and –cooking?

Central Park South Kitchen, New York, Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Modern Kitchen Bamboo
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects

Central Park South Kitchen, New York

Lilian H. Weinreich Architects
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects

What’s the point of splurging on a pantry if it negatively affects your cooking routine or kitchen accessibility? Ensure that it’s located near to where you prepare food, as well as counters and tables (for when it becomes time to stock it). 

7. How will I arrange the shelves to see frequently used items?

Classic, yet Contemporary Rencraft Kitchen kitchen,kitchen pantry,kitchen larder,painted kitchen,kitchen cabinet,bespoke kitchen,designer kitchen,storage
Rencraft

Classic, yet Contemporary

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

Stuff that you use every day need to be on the shelves in front of you as soon as you enter the pantry – and they can’t be too deep, either, so that you can see everything instantly by storing smaller items in front of larger ones. Keep the wider and lower shelves for your heavy dishware and servingware. 

8. What special features are needed?

'Vivid Classic' Kitchen - pantry open, bread drawer homify Kitchen
homify

'Vivid Classic' Kitchen—pantry open, bread drawer

homify
homify
homify

The planning stage is when you need to zoom in on special features that will enhance the use (and look) of your kitchen pantry. Consider touches like pullout baskets for root veggies, a built-in Lazy Susan for convenience, narrow cubbies for party platters, or spice / wine racks. 

9. How do I refrain from overcrowding my pantry?

The York Townhouse Kitchen by deVOL deVOL Kitchens Kitchen Solid Wood Blue pantry,bespoke cupboards,blue kitchen,storage,bespoke
deVOL Kitchens

The York Townhouse Kitchen by deVOL

deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens
deVOL Kitchens

Those pantry walls can help with storage, but keep it simple. Wall hooks for aprons and utensils can up your pantry’s functionality, perhaps even a chalkboard painted on for notes / menus.

Whether it’s for your kitchen, bedroom, or other space in / outside your home, ensure that you Stay stylish with these 6 interior design trends for 2020


Will you be treating yourself to a new / bigger / better kitchen pantry this year?

