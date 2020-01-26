Planning a beautiful kitchen pantry? Ask yourself first…

Will 2020 be the year that you finally treat yourself to a new kitchen pantry? Consider yourself lucky if the answer is “yes”, but that still doesn’t excuse you from proper planning beforehand.

To make this process easier, we’ve jotted down 9 of the most important questions to ask yourself. These are some of the same queries you’ll be facing if you choose to work with a professional, like a Kitchen Planner or Interior Designer. Plus, we’ve included 9 practical, beautiful kitchen pantries to encourage some daydreaming on your side!