7 hot wall covering trends for 2020

The Bond Street Classic Showroom by deVOL, deVOL Kitchens
A new year means a new, clean slate to start over (so to speak). And for those who love architecture and interior design it’s also an opportunity to try something new – specifically something regarded as “trendy” by professionals like Interior Designers and Decorators.

But even though there are dozens of areas one can explore and get creative in terms of interior design, today we’d like to zoom in on those vertical surfaces of a home: the interior walls.

Let’s see what’s considered “hot”, “in”, and just plain “trendy” for your wall coverings in 2020!

1. Botanical and floral wallpaper

Bringing the outdoors in is a huge trend in 2020, and that extends to wall designs as well. And although botanical prints and –wallpapers have been huge for some time now, their popularity doesn’t seem to be slowing down – not in 2020, at least. 

Think of it as just another way of creating a sense of wellness and relaxation within your home. 

2. Wallpapered ceilings

In 2020 we are embracing the fifth wall of our homes: the ceiling. And thanks to wallpaper (and paint, of course), ceilings are about to get their own fair share of statement designs. 

But what sort of designs are we talking about for the ceiling? That entirely depends on your personal taste and existing pieces (décor, furnishings) in your home. However, word on the designer street is that graphic geometric or trellis patterns are quite huge, as well as wallpaper detailing exposed beams (which is on the wish list for many homeowners). 

3. Wallpaper for the bathroom

Lately people (and that includes both professional designers and homeowners) have experimented with wallpaper in a similar vein to how they would use paint. In that they are not being held back by room limitations. That includes different parts of a home being wallpapered for some surprising touches of colors and patterns, including the bathroom. 

4. Greens and earth tones

Whether wallpaper or good ol’ paint is your poison, make sure you are clued up on the trendy color palettes for 2020. And since we’re getting back to nature, there’s no prize for guessing that bold, lively greens are the popular choice this year. 

But don’t discount those neutral tones. Ever-popular grays and off-whites have always been in vogue, but for 2020 we are leaning more towards a warmer, earthier palette with browns and beiges. 

5. Geometric patterns

Walls flaunting geometric shapes have been fashionable for quite some time now, and that will continue in 2020 – albeit with a shiny new twist on color. 

For this year, think of shades of rose, silver and gold that lend an art deco glamour to bedrooms, bathrooms, living rooms, and even hallways. 


6. Agate wallpaper

Those in the know have reported that online searches for agate wallpaper have climbed steadily over the past year (26%, to be precise). Agate wallpaper expertly mimics that marble look of agate gemstones, which shows us that more and more homeowners (and designers) are embracing a bolder, more unusual version of wall prints. 

7. Bold backsplashes

Finally, for the heart of our homes, we can start planning the updates of our kitchen backsplashes. And for 2020, energetic colors and bold patterns are in! So, don’t be surprised when you walk into someone’s kitchen (or bathroom) this year and see yellow-on-pink florals, blue-on-grey feather motifs, or something equally striking.

Since we’re embracing changes, take a look at these 6 remodeling ideas that can increase your home's value


The 2020 Pantone Color of the Year (and how to use it in your home)
We’re dying to know which of these wall designs you’ll be embracing this year!

