7 hot wall covering trends for 2020

A new year means a new, clean slate to start over (so to speak). And for those who love architecture and interior design it’s also an opportunity to try something new – specifically something regarded as “trendy” by professionals like Interior Designers and Decorators.

But even though there are dozens of areas one can explore and get creative in terms of interior design, today we’d like to zoom in on those vertical surfaces of a home: the interior walls.

Let’s see what’s considered “hot”, “in”, and just plain “trendy” for your wall coverings in 2020!