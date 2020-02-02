The projects and advantages of Go4cork's cork

Last but certainly not least is cork’s fabulous thermal- and acoustic advantages that have been translated into building materials (more specifically, insulation boards). This allows cork to effectively insulate our homes (and offices) on the inside and out.

But don’t overlook the fact that cork is also quite the star when it comes to sound-damping abilities. That means that in addition to an effective insulation material, cork can help drown out street noises, loud music from next door, and even the soft vibrations of kitchen appliances and air-conditioning units when used as part of your house (or office, obviously)’s building materials.

Who knew so many uses (and advantages) could be enjoyed from this durable material? Seems like we’ve finally found the answer to living greener, more environmentally friendly lives!

Let's take a more detailed look at How Go4Cork helps you with creative interiors.




