What to ask yourself before choosing an L-shaped kitchen

An L-shaped kitchen has a layout that resembles the letter L. Usually, this layout features cooking- and cleaning appliances on one side of the L, and storage space on the other.

For a kitchen to support this design, it needs to have at least one wall with cabinets, a sink, and other vital kitchen features. This section makes up one side of the L.

The other side, which is an adjacent wall or half wall, will feature counter space for cooking, prepping and baking. In a lot of cases, especially in modern-day homes, this side will be open to a living- or dining room.

Many L-shaped kitchens also incorporate an island for extra food prepping space and storage.

Now, before you deem the L-shaped layout as perfect for your next kitchen renovation, ask yourself the following:



