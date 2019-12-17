Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The do’s and don’ts for small and sophisticated bedrooms

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
комфорт сити, дизайн студия А Гординского дизайн студия А Гординского Small bedroom Wood-Plastic Composite Multicolored
Loading admin actions …

It’s no secret that small bedrooms can be tricky to decorate. Especially when you want your small bedroom to be so much more than just “pretty”. How about words like “elegant”, “sophisticated”, “luxurious”? 

The good news is that it’s totally possible to give a small sleeping space a wow-worthy design. The bad news… well, there is none! All that will be required from you is careful attention to these 8 tips (and accompanying images) to see how professional Interior Designers and Decorators do it!


1. DO pick space-saving furnishings

Modern New Home in Hampstead - guest bedroom Black and Milk | Interior Design | London BathroomMirrors bedroom,dressing table,mirror,sliding windows
Black and Milk | Interior Design | London

Modern New Home in Hampstead—guest bedroom

Black and Milk | Interior Design | London
Black and Milk | Interior Design | London
Black and Milk | Interior Design | London

Saving up on legroom (aside from ensuring visually pleasing aesthetics, of course) is key in a small bedroom. And that’s where ingenious inventions like built-in storage compartments, storage baskets under the bed, stacking bedside tables, benches that double as shelves, and others can make a world of difference. 


2. DON’T overcrowd those patterns

The Grange, Feldman Architecture Feldman Architecture Classic style bedroom
Feldman Architecture

The Grange

Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture
Feldman Architecture

You want to create the illusion of space and serenity in your small bedroom, which is why you need to shy away from an overload of patterns. One piece as your focal point is fine, along with one piece flaunting a bold pattern (perhaps your scatter cushions, or the window treatment) – for the rest, stick to subtle finishes and quiet colors. 

3. DO opt for a feature wall

次臥同樣使用深藍色的床頭牆與圓弧修邊的天花板 On Designlab.ltd Small bedroom
On Designlab.ltd

次臥同樣使用深藍色的床頭牆與圓弧修邊的天花板

On Designlab.ltd
On Designlab.ltd
On Designlab.ltd

Speaking of focal points, we do encourage you to have a feature wall in your small bedroom, as it can ensure color and pattern without taking up visual legroom. Maybe consider paneling, wallpaper, or just some fancy painted colors. However, be sure to leave those other walls in a neutral color! 


4. DON’T under decorate

детская спальня дизайн студия А Гординского Small bedroom Wood-Plastic Composite Multicolored дизайн квартиры, дизайн интерьера, заказать дизайн дома, заказать дизайн квартиры, лучший дизайнер интерьера, дизайне интерьера киев, дизайнер интерьера днепр
дизайн студия А Гординского

детская спальня

дизайн студия А Гординского
дизайн студия А Гординского
дизайн студия А Гординского

Less is more, sure, but don’t sacrifice design for legroom, as it can very easily translate into a dull and underdone style. Don’t forego piece that you would normally incorporate, like wall pictures or rugs. These will help your bedroom to feel cozy, welcoming, and well decorated. 


5. DO make use of vertical space

townhouse in scandinavian style, Rubleva Design Rubleva Design Scandinavian style bedroom
Rubleva Design

townhouse in scandinavian style

Rubleva Design
Rubleva Design
Rubleva Design

Aside from styling up a feature wall, use your vertical space to add to your small bedroom’s style and functionality. Attach wall lamps and shelving. Maybe even opt for wall-mounted side tables to fee up some extra legroom. 


6. DON’T neglect your window treatment

Kid's Bedroom Clean Design Modern Bedroom
Clean Design

Kid's Bedroom

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

Here’s a tip: drapes and curtains fitted exactly to your window will make the room feel even smaller. Thus, go big! Install rods close to the ceiling and have elegant curtains or drapes cascading down to the floor. Just watch those colors and patterns! 


Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. DO copy five-star hotels

Master Bedroom Clean Design Modern Bedroom
Clean Design

Master Bedroom

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

Did you know that many boutique hotels have quite small bedrooms, yet very few people notice it? That’s because they are so carefully and cleverly decorated! Some of the more creative tricks they use are: padded headboards, plus throw pillows, fancy and lush floor rugs, layered lighting, and clean color palettes. 

Also keep in mind that hotels always include bedside tables, even if they’re just small shelves, to up the room’s functionality. 


8. DO incorporate mirrors

homify Classic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Why would you not want to add mirrors to your very small bedroom? They double up on visual space, plus help reflect light to make the room seem brighter and better. 

Whichever of these tips you opt for, just remember to have fun when giving your small bedroom a sophisticated makeover.

Before you give your small bedroom a makeover, make sure you hop on board with Trends 2020: Dulux’s colors for next year!  


10 modern bathrooms with fabulous showers
Ready to turn your tiny sleeping spot into a welcoming and tranquil bedroom?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks