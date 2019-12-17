The do’s and don’ts for small and sophisticated bedrooms

It’s no secret that small bedrooms can be tricky to decorate. Especially when you want your small bedroom to be so much more than just “pretty”. How about words like “elegant”, “sophisticated”, “luxurious”?

The good news is that it’s totally possible to give a small sleeping space a wow-worthy design. The bad news… well, there is none! All that will be required from you is careful attention to these 8 tips (and accompanying images) to see how professional Interior Designers and Decorators do it!



