Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 modern bathrooms with fabulous showers

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Burningwood Baths, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Bathroom
Loading admin actions …

We all know the benefits of showers and how they can help save legroom in a bathroom and make the entire space more practical. But let’s not forget that any bathroom, just like any other room in the home, must also possess a sturdy amount of visual splendor, i.e. beauty!

But what exactly makes a modern bathroom, particularly the shower in a modern bathroom, beautiful? That is really up to the eye of the beholder. However, factors that help to enhance a modern shower design’s visual aesthetics include:

• A sense of balance

• Lots of light (stumbling around in a gloomy shower stall is not anybody’s idea of fun)

• Beautiful touches such as contrasting lines, tile patterns, or color

• Clever add-ons that aid in functionality (i.e. wall niches for storage)

• Well-chosen accessories (such as gleaming faucets).

And don’t forget that, just like a staircase, a shower’s size and design can become a part of the décor and also flaunt any design in order to complement the rest of the space’s style – that is, if you make use of a proper professional, like a Bathroom Designer

Let’s get inspired by these 10 modern bathrooms that all flaunt stunning shower designs!


1. With its brilliant block design, this modern shower is an understated beauty.

Master Bath Clean Design Modern Bathroom
Clean Design

Master Bath

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

And notice how those glass panes are almost invisible, allowing the shower area to become subtly part of the bathroom's design.

2. Inspired by a tranquil spa.

Burningwood Baths, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Bathroom modern,interior design,modern architecture,modern bath,modern shower
KUBE architecture

Burningwood Baths

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

We love how this seamless shower enjoys its neutral colors and raw, natural appearance. And that lush garden view streaming indoors through the generous window doesn't hurt one bit! 


3. A neutral-tinted masterpiece.

大理石為基底的衛浴空間 宸域空間設計有限公司 Modern Bathroom
宸域空間設計有限公司

大理石為基底的衛浴空間

宸域空間設計有限公司
宸域空間設計有限公司
宸域空間設計有限公司

Speaking of neutral colors, see how grays, off-whites, and beach beige flow together to give this bathroom some 21st century splendor.

4. Patterned prettiness.

Lafayette Modern Remodel by Klopf Architecture, Klopf Architecture Klopf Architecture Modern Bathroom
Klopf Architecture

Lafayette Modern Remodel by Klopf Architecture

Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture
Klopf Architecture

Of course a modern shower doesn't have to be dull in appearance. That's why we love the idea of patterned and colored tiles adding a dose of character to this spacious open shower.


5. Be clever with your choice in materials.

Richman Duplex Apartment, New York, Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Lilian H. Weinreich Architects Modern Bathroom
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects

Richman Duplex Apartment, New York

Lilian H. Weinreich Architects
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects
Lilian H. Weinreich Architects

Marvelous marble goes a long way to make this shower (and its adjoining tub area) become a visual delight.

6. Super functional.

квартира в стиле Арт-Деко, ЖК "Авеню-77", г. Москва 125 м2 , Арт Реал Дизайн Арт Реал Дизайн Modern Bathroom
Арт Реал Дизайн

Арт Реал Дизайн
Арт Реал Дизайн
Арт Реал Дизайн

Beauty only goes so far… That's why it's important to ensure your bathroom and shower remain as practical as possible. Case in point, this modern design with drawers, cubbies, and caddies ensuring heaps of storage areas everywhere.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A 2-in-1 design.

Chesapeake, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Bathroom
KUBE architecture

Chesapeake

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

Of course it's possible to combine your shower and tub in one splendid layout. This keeps the one part of your bathroom's wet area conveniently closed off from the dry zone, aiding in not only a cleaner look and layout, but also easier maintenance / cleaning.

8. It’s not the size that counts…

근린생활시설 단독주택, 집으로 집으로 Modern Bathroom
집으로

집으로
집으로
집으로

Isn't it amazing how this modern bathroom with its very limited legroom still manages to squeeze in a sublime 2-in-1 shower-and-tub combo? Notice how the tiles (in a subtle earthy tint and with a straightforward elongated design) flaunt a simple look so as not to overcrowd the small area.

9. Monochrome magic.

Master Bath Clean Design Modern Bathroom
Clean Design

Master Bath

Clean Design
Clean Design
Clean Design

Now this is how you greet the day (or say goodbye to it every evening): with a super spacious shower zone that has all the required touches for functionality and style: an understated gray-on-white color tone, a comfy seating area, storage wall niche, plus patterned wall- and floor surfaces for a touch of visual character!

10. A cleanse with a view.

Burningwood Baths, KUBE architecture KUBE architecture Modern Bathroom open,bathroom,bath,modern,modern bath
KUBE architecture

Burningwood Baths

KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture
KUBE architecture

Last but not least, a modern shower that shows the age of shower curtains is far from over (when done stylishly, mind you). And let's not overlook that dreamy view and the batches of natural light streaming in through the window!

Since we’re all about interior design tips, see these 6 remodeling ideas that can increase your home's value


Stay stylish with these 6 interior design trends for 2020
Which of these shower designs inspired you the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks