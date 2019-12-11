10 modern bathrooms with fabulous showers

We all know the benefits of showers and how they can help save legroom in a bathroom and make the entire space more practical. But let’s not forget that any bathroom, just like any other room in the home, must also possess a sturdy amount of visual splendor, i.e. beauty!

But what exactly makes a modern bathroom, particularly the shower in a modern bathroom, beautiful? That is really up to the eye of the beholder. However, factors that help to enhance a modern shower design’s visual aesthetics include:

• A sense of balance

• Lots of light (stumbling around in a gloomy shower stall is not anybody’s idea of fun)

• Beautiful touches such as contrasting lines, tile patterns, or color

• Clever add-ons that aid in functionality (i.e. wall niches for storage)

• Well-chosen accessories (such as gleaming faucets).

And don’t forget that, just like a staircase, a shower’s size and design can become a part of the décor and also flaunt any design in order to complement the rest of the space’s style – that is, if you make use of a proper professional, like a Bathroom Designer.

Let’s get inspired by these 10 modern bathrooms that all flaunt stunning shower designs!



