Stay stylish with these 6 interior design trends for 2020

With every year there’s a new batch of design ideas considered “hot”, “in”, or just plain trendy – and 2020 is no exception. And since this is homify, we’ve kept our ears firmly on the ground to ensure you (whether you’re a devoted trend follower or just curious) are one of the firsts to know what professional Interior Designers and Decorators are planning for next year.
So, as we move closer to 2020, let’s take a look at what architectural- and design ideas are starting to become more and more popular for homes everywhere…
We’re moving closer to nature – literally. And one of the ways we will be doing that more in 2020 is via outdoor rooms that extend our homes and provide us with more socializing / relaxation options for outside. And let’s not forget about the best part: getting to choose furnishings and décor for our outdoor rooms!
But if you haven’t been blessed with a covered porch, conservatory, or any other area for an outdoor room, simply plop down a few cushions on that patio. Or add a small bistro table and some chairs to your balcony. Continue with a few fairy lights for some ambience and perhaps add a potted plant or two. Done!
Wall paneling became trendy this year already, yet the pros tell us that it’s set to become even bigger in 2020. And why shouldn’t it? It’s an affordable design solution that can give so much pizzazz to a room by adding texture and pattern, and it doesn’t need to cost you an arm and a leg.
Both Dulux and Pantone have already announced their top colors for 2020, so it’s safe to say that color palettes are also moving us closer to nature.
For next year, think earth tones mixed with oranges and pinks, as well as various shades of blue and green (in both cool and hot tints). But ensure a touch of surprise by introducing an unexpected accent color into the mix. Some examples to ponder over are taupe with periwinkle blue, rust and pink with lilac, warm beige with chartreuse, etc.
Modern styles are all about harsh lines (among other things), but for 2020, expect a more contemporary vibe via softer, curvier shapes for interior décor and furnishings. Softer, more feminine designs ensure a more welcoming look for any room, plus they are complemented beautifully by raw materials like brass and concrete.
So, where can we expect to see these curved lines and silhouettes next year? Basically everywhere! From floor tiles and side tables to sofas and wall sconces…
If you haven’t already picked up on it, Mother Nature is becoming quite trendy for 2020. So, along with your new outdoor room and colors inspired by nature, be sure to also make room for some accessories straight from nature.
Think of objects, finishes, and furniture pieces that evoke a natural look and vibe. A glass vase filled with beach pebbles or seashells; dried tree branches decorating your dining table; benches made from raw wood; stone-clad accent walls; fallen palms for some unique décor… the list is quite endless!
Expect interior design to enjoy a more fun look in 2020. While it’s important to keep things stylish and beautiful, a little color and/or a surprising pop of patterns can go a long way to add character and detail to a space.
Think about where in your home you can add artwork referencing pop culture, playful design décor, or even just a splash of vibrant hues to embrace the spirit of play in your home without overthrowing the entire room.
