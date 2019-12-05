Stay stylish with these 6 interior design trends for 2020

With every year there’s a new batch of design ideas considered “hot”, “in”, or just plain trendy – and 2020 is no exception. And since this is homify, we’ve kept our ears firmly on the ground to ensure you (whether you’re a devoted trend follower or just curious) are one of the firsts to know what professional Interior Designers and Decorators are planning for next year.

So, as we move closer to 2020, let’s take a look at what architectural- and design ideas are starting to become more and more popular for homes everywhere…



