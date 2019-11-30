Trends 2020: Dulux’s colors for next year!

It’s that time of year – no, not when year-end holidays are being planned, but when professionals in the design industry (including Interior Designers and Decorators) foretell what will be “hot” for the year ahead in terms of design trends and colors.

And that brings us to Dulux’s trendiest colors for 2020. So, from January 2020, numerous homes’ color palettes worldwide will be inspired by earth’s elements, with tints that are both richly organic while also being serene and laid back. Thus, if you’ve been dreaming about splashing some new colors onto your home’s exterior façade (or even onto the walls of the interior rooms), better hold back on that trip to the paint store – at least until you’ve discovered 6 of the trendiest paint color choices for 2020…