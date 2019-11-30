Trends 2020: Dulux’s colors for next year!

It’s that time of year – no, not when year-end holidays are being planned, but when professionals in the design industry (including Interior Designers and Decorators) foretell what will be “hot” for the year ahead in terms of design trends and colors.
And that brings us to Dulux’s trendiest colors for 2020. So, from January 2020, numerous homes’ color palettes worldwide will be inspired by earth’s elements, with tints that are both richly organic while also being serene and laid back. Thus, if you’ve been dreaming about splashing some new colors onto your home’s exterior façade (or even onto the walls of the interior rooms), better hold back on that trip to the paint store – at least until you’ve discovered 6 of the trendiest paint color choices for 2020…
Get ready to start seeing a lot of more blues from next year, because Chinese Porcelain has been named as Dulux’s Color of the Year for 2020.
Beautifully combining cobalt and moody ink blue, Chinese Porcelain aims to evoke a sense of ease and calmness, whether it’s splashed onto a house’s exterior walls or onto interior surfaces.
Use it for: bathrooms, kitchens, and accent walls.
Now, let’s take a look at some more stunning hues that are being unveiled for the year ahead to bring some style and color to houses everywhere…
We’re still in the blue family, but Graceful takes a much calmer approach by moving closer towards striking sky / ice blue. What makes it even more appealing is that it can peacefully exist alongside numerous neutral colors (from simple white to a variety of beiges and grays) without getting lost.
Use it for: bathrooms, bedrooms, and accent walls.
For Succulent Leaves, we move away from skies and oceans and approach Mother Nature’s favorite tint: green. Not quite as dramatic as Forest Green and not nearly as striking as Parakeet, Succulent Leaves is closer to Fern Green in appearance.
Use it for: exterior façades, bedrooms, living rooms, and dining rooms.
We’re getting slightly (but only slightly) warmer now. With Nutmeg, we are balancing somewhere between the oranges and browns (and enjoying warm Terracotta tints), yet Nutmeg can also be seen as one of the ever-loving neutrals – or, at least, it will be once it’s part and parcel of numerous homes’ color palettes in 2020.
Use it for: exterior façades, bathrooms, living rooms, kitchens, and accent walls.
In the gray family, Cool Slate joins forces with a myriad of other color options (like Stone, Trout, Mink, etc.) to become one of those favorites that have a slightly warmer look as opposed to a cooler one. So, don’t worry about painting this onto your walls and then feeling a chill as you gaze upon your newly painted surfaces – combined with proper lighting and the right décor colors, Cool Slate will leave you feeling anything but cool!
Use it for: exterior façades, bathrooms, hallways, living rooms, bedrooms, kitchens, and accent walls.
Good news if your rooms are painted white and not much else – they’ll be trendy in 2020 (or, at least, their wall colors will)! That’s thanks to Dulux’s One Coat White, which reminds us yet again how versatile and practical simple white can be, especially since it goes smashing with literally any other color under the sun.
Use it for: everything!
